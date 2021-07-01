Ready Asset Pro Captures IoT Evolution Product of the Year

Ready Asset Pro solves the most vexing challenges that businesses face when deploying technology solutions. With over 150 point-solutions at their disposal, utilizing LTE/Cat-M/NB-IoT/LoRaWAN and BLE, business customers can manage their assets, solve business problems, and generate ROI, all on a single pane of glass.

Ben Muhlenbruch, Director of Marketing, said, "It's no secret that businesses operating today aren't facing just one or two challenges when it comes to optimizing their operations. Ready Asset Pro delivers location, key behaviors, and the needed parameters to efficiently manage your high value assets such as trailers, generators, water tanks, LP tanks in the field, or fill/fuel level for mission-critical generators. Ready Asset Pro also implements automated contact tracing for employees with the added ability of monitoring air quality of offices as employees return to work. Before Ready Asset Pro, customers received multiple invoices for a single solution. We've eliminated the confusion and complexity by utilizing a "Single Pane of Glass" to realize the needed efficiencies for our customers. Our Ready Asset Pro customers can do all of this with one partner on a single application, and solve the next problem using the same setup. This is absolutely a game-changer, and we are proud to receive Product of the Year at the IoT Evolution Expo this year."

Ready Wireless has partnered with WMW to develop the Ready Asset Pro application framework. "Our requirements around device- and network-agnosticity proved challenging for nearly every platform partner we considered," Muhlenbruch said. "WMW is a perfect fit for us - we can quickly add virtually any new device, regardless of connectivity type, and modify the application to conform to the customer use case, resulting in a tailor made application for them."

Bert Vanaken, CEO and founder of WMW, said, "We're determined to play a meaningful role in the IoT space. Not by building a software platform, but by developing a technology to build platforms. With this homegrown technology we build IoT applications at an unprecedented speed and fully tailored to the needs of the customer and the use cases. When the pandemic hit all of us, we developed a social distancing solution to keep people safe and help reopen companies and factories. Ready Wireless was already very active in the IoT space, and we got on their radar with our social distancing solution. As we learned about their intentions and their dedicated team, they also learned that our technology would allow them to put to practice all they set out to do. To successfully roll out IoT projects, you need to bring many things together and possess a good understanding of both technologies and business needs. Ready Wireless has all that and we are thrilled that, partly with our technology, they are now recognized with this award, as a key player in this meaningful and growing IoT market."

Industry experts are already weighing in on the leading edge solution, John Hubler Partner of BH IoT Group said, "Ready Asset Pro is helping companies cut through the confusion when it comes to connecting devices from multiple assets, Ready Asset Pro acts as an IoT hub that allows device manufacturers to easily add their devices to a platform that can be converted into a tailor-made application for customers and a provides access to a robust commercially viable channel program."

About Ready Wireless

Ready Wireless is a leading IoT Managed Service Provider and Systems Integrator. The company is a one-stop-shop that brings networks, devices, and portals together to solve weighty problems for business customers. Prepackaged solutions address critical business needs such as contact tracing, distracted driving, and asset management. Ready's solutions are customizable and its portals offer clean and powerful management capabilities for Ready's customers. For more information, visit www.readywireless.com.

About BH IoT Group

BH IoT Group is a Wireless & IoT Consulting Practice. Our team of experts helps companies navigate the constantly changing environment of the Internet of Things. We build Go-to-Market strategies, educate and enable our clients to be successful within IoT to ensure their success in SMB, mid-market and enterprise environments.

About WMW

WMW is an IoT-hub where you combine your operational data with information provided through various types of sensors and devices. Everything you want to know about your assets, people and external services can be linked digitally to your organisation. We have already produced more than 150 apps that can be used for single purpose solutions or combined into full application suites like for example in smart city or smart farm projects. The underlying technology is a framework to develop applications providing visibility and insights in data to all stakeholders. With a robust engine for data ingestion from many wireless protocols and a codelibrary to manage and visualise all that data for asset management, we fulfill the software and hosting requirements for any IoT project.



