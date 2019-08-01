Ready Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 855-327-6838 (domestic) or 604-638-5340 (international).

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.readycapital.com . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through August 22, 2019. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 10007329.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 400 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

