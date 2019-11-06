Ready Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium-sized balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. A summary of Ready Capital's operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 is presented below. Ready Capital reported U.S. GAAP Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $12.4 million, or $0.27 per share of common stock, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $18.2 million, or $0.40 per share of common stock.

Third Quarter Highlights:

U.S. GAAP Net Income of $12.4 million , or $0.27 per diluted share of common stock

, or per diluted share of common stock Core Earnings of $18.2 million , or $0.40 per diluted share of common stock

, or per diluted share of common stock Adjusted net book value of $16.16 per share of common stock as of September 30, 2019

per share of common stock as of Originated $465.4 million and acquired $77.9 million of small balance commercial ("SBC") loans

and acquired of small balance commercial ("SBC") loans Originated $48.2 million of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program

of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program Originated $656.8 million of residential mortgage loans

of residential mortgage loans Declared and paid dividend of $0.40 per share

per share Subsequent to quarter end, completed the acquisition of Knight Capital LLC

Thomas Capasse, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are pleased with the quarter's financial results which mark continued progress in providing our shareholders with a stable and attractive risk adjusted return. Record origination levels in both our small balance commercial and residential operating businesses are indicative of the operating leverage we anticipated with increased scale."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes Core Earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Core Earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities ("MBS"), realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights, and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains or merger related expenses.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. However, because Core Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Core Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market, but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Core Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company's historical loan originations. In calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-core. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-core due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company's small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company's residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Core Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital's business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

The following table reconciles net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Core Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019:











Three Months Ended (In Thousands)

September 30, Net Income $ 12,427 Reconciling items:



Unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities

85 Realized loss on mortgage-backed securities

- Unrealized loss on mortgage servicing rights

7,582 Merger transaction costs

51 Non-recurring expenses

- Total reconciling items $ 7,718 Core earnings before income taxes $ 20,145 Income tax adjustments

(1,896) Core earnings $ 18,249

U.S. GAAP Return on Equity is based on U.S. GAAP Net Income, while Core Return on Equity is based on Core Earnings, which adjusts GAAP Net Income for the items in the Core reconciliation above.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30 am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-300-8521

International: 1-412-317-6026

Conference ID #: 10136503

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin #: 10136503

The playback can be accessed through November 21, 2019.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company's investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company's assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 400 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In Thousands)

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 52,727

$ 54,406 Restricted cash



45,303



28,921 Loans, net (including $20,434 and $22,664 held at fair value)



1,380,359



1,193,392 Loans, held for sale, at fair value



203,110



115,258 Mortgage backed securities, at fair value



96,181



91,937 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



71,528



74,180 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures



55,663



33,438 Derivative instruments



4,181



2,070 Servicing rights (including $84,638 and $93,065 held at fair value)



114,480



120,062 Receivable from third parties



705



8,888 Real estate acquired in settlement of loans, held for sale



60,807



7,787 Other assets



76,848



55,447 Assets of consolidated VIEs



1,961,127



1,251,057 Total Assets

$ 4,123,019

$ 3,036,843 Liabilities











Secured borrowings



1,315,534



834,547 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net



1,465,539



905,367 Convertible notes, net



110,773



109,979 Senior secured notes, net



179,189



178,870 Corporate debt, net



104,441



48,457 Guaranteed loan financing



25,571



229,678 Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



71,528



74,180 Derivative instruments



11,906



3,625 Dividends payable



18,292



13,346 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



81,235



74,719 Total Liabilities

$ 3,384,008

$ 2,472,768 Stockholders' Equity











Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 44,421,815 and 32,105,112

shares issued and outstanding, respectively



4



3 Additional paid-in capital



720,823



540,478 Retained earnings



9,173



5,272 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(10,253)



(922) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity



719,747



544,831 Non-controlling interests



19,264



19,244 Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 739,011

$ 564,075 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,123,019

$ 3,036,843

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In Thousands, except share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Interest income

$ 59,723

$ 44,287

$ 165,510

$ 123,295

Interest expense



(39,390)



(28,925)



(110,919)



(77,996)

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 20,333

$ 15,362

$ 54,591

$ 45,299

Provision for loan losses



(693)



(800)



(2,559)



(571)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 19,640

$ 14,562

$ 52,032

$ 44,728

Non-interest income

























Residential mortgage banking activities



29,013



17,011



64,621



48,290

Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned



7,377



6,946



20,914



27,796

Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments



(7,881)



8,500



(21,799)



15,964

Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $1,609 and

$4,225 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, and

$1,425 and $5,252 for the three and nine months ended

September 30, 2018, respectively



7,449



6,922



22,012



19,959

Other income



2,979



1,204



6,671



4,364

Income on unconsolidated joint ventures



1,047



2,178



6,059



9,420

Gain on bargain purchase



—



—



30,728



—

Total non-interest income

$ 39,984

$ 42,761

$ 129,206

$ 125,793

Non-interest expense

























Employee compensation and benefits



(13,438)



(14,163)



(37,395)



(43,755)

Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party



(1,500)



(1,200)



(3,603)



(3,600)

Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



(17,318)



(8,337)



(39,995)



(18,120)

Professional fees



(2,030)



(2,294)



(5,445)



(7,343)

Management fees – related party



(2,495)



(2,070)



(6,987)



(6,118)

Incentive fees – related party



—



—



—



(676)

Loan servicing expense



(4,866)



(4,247)



(13,085)



(11,340)

Merger related expenses



(51)



—



(6,121)



—

Other operating expenses



(8,144)



(6,548)



(23,091)



(23,475)

Total non-interest expense

$ (49,842)

$ (38,859)

$ (135,722)

$ (114,427)

Income before provision for income taxes

$ 9,782

$ 18,464

$ 45,516

$ 56,094

Benefit (provision) for income taxes



2,645



(895)



8,604



(4,123)

Net income

$ 12,427

$ 17,569

$ 54,120

$ 51,971

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



323



638



1,580



1,890

Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation

$ 12,104

$ 16,931

$ 52,540

$ 50,081





























Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.27

$ 0.53

$ 1.29

$ 1.57

Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.27

$ 0.53

$ 1.29

$ 1.57





























Weighted-average shares outstanding

























Basic



44,438,652



32,109,642



40,517,231



32,073,665

Diluted



44,467,801



32,130,262



40,546,380



32,090,126





























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

$ 1.20

$ 1.17



READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

















































SBA Originations,

Residential











Loan

SBC

Acquisitions,

Mortgage

Corporate-



(In Thousands)

Acquisitions

Originations

and Servicing

Banking

Other

Consolidated Interest income

$ 18,880

$ 32,354

$ 7,235

$ 1,254

$ —

$ 59,723 Interest expense



(11,076)



(23,835)



(2,739)



(1,740)



—



(39,390) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 7,804

$ 8,519

$ 4,496

$ (486)

$ —

$ 20,333 Provision for loan losses



(94)



(33)



(566)



—



—



(693) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 7,710

$ 8,486

$ 3,930

$ (486)

$ —

$ 19,640 Non-interest income



































Residential mortgage banking activities

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 29,013

$ —

$ 29,013 Net realized gain on financial instruments



(437)



5,065



2,749



—



—



7,377 Net unrealized gain on financial instruments



(206)



(865)



772



(7,582)



—



(7,881) Other income



925



1,118



812



80



44



2,979 Servicing income



—



488



1,180



5,781



—



7,449 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures



1,047



—



—



—



—



1,047 Gain on bargain purchase



—



—



—



—



—



— Total non-interest income

$ 1,329

$ 5,806

$ 5,513

$ 27,292

$ 44

$ 39,984 Non-interest expense



































Employee compensation and benefits



(26)



(1,420)



(4,070)



(7,091)



(831)



(13,438) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from

related party



(150)



—



—



—



(1,350)



(1,500) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking

activities



—



—



—



(17,318)



—



(17,318) Professional fees



(195)



(571)



(279)



(344)



(641)



(2,030) Management fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(2,495)



(2,495) Incentive fees – related party



—



—



—



—



—



— Loan servicing expense



(1,461)



(1,495)



(205)



(1,672)



(33)



(4,866) Merger related expenses



—



—



—



—



(51)



(51) Other operating expenses



(770)



(3,369)



(1,508)



(1,691)



(806)



(8,144) Total non-interest expense

$ (2,602)

$ (6,855)

$ (6,062)

$ (28,116)

$ (6,207)

$ (49,842) Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ 6,437

$ 7,437

$ 3,381

$ (1,310)

$ (6,163)

$ 9,782 Total assets

$ 1,165,470

$ 2,266,076

$ 273,217

$ 327,162

$ 91,094

$ 4,123,019

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

















































SBA Originations,

Residential











Loan

SBC

Acquisitions,

Mortgage

Corporate-



(In Thousands)

Acquisitions

Originations

and Servicing

Banking

Other

Consolidated Interest income

$ 47,761

$ 91,182

$ 23,468

$ 3,099

$ —

$ 165,510 Interest expense



(29,383)



(65,903)



(11,529)



(4,104)



—



(110,919) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 18,378

$ 25,279

$ 11,939

$ (1,005)

$ —

$ 54,591 Provision for loan losses



(771)



(342)



(1,446)



—



—



(2,559) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 17,607

$ 24,937

$ 10,493

$ (1,005)

$ —

$ 52,032 Non-interest income



































Residential mortgage banking activities

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 64,621

$ —

$ 64,621 Net realized gain on financial instruments



(33)



10,232



10,715



—



—



20,914 Net unrealized gain on financial instruments



(886)



(131)



268



(21,050)



—



(21,799) Other income



1,950



3,565



865



182



109



6,671 Servicing income



—



1,386



4,013



16,613



—



22,012 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures



6,059



—



—



—



—



6,059 Gain on bargain purchase



—



—



—



—



30,728



30,728 Total non-interest income

$ 7,090

$ 15,052

$ 15,861

$ 60,366

$ 30,837

$ 129,206 Non-interest expense



































Employee compensation and benefits



(53)



(5,454)



(12,262)



(17,131)



(2,495)



(37,395) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from

related party



(360)



—



—



—



(3,243)



(3,603) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking

activities



—



—



—



(39,995)



—



(39,995) Professional fees



(412)



(1,185)



(635)



(809)



(2,404)



(5,445) Management fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(6,987)



(6,987) Incentive fees – related party



—



—



—



—



—



— Loan servicing expense



(3,379)



(4,185)



(322)



(5,089)



(110)



(13,085) Merger related expenses



—



—



—



—



(6,121)



(6,121) Other operating expenses



(2,073)



(8,198)



(4,635)



(5,818)



(2,367)



(23,091) Total non-interest expense

$ (6,277)

$ (19,022)

$ (17,854)

$ (68,842)

$ (23,727)

$ (135,722) Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ 18,420

$ 20,967

$ 8,500

$ (9,481)

$ 7,110

$ 45,516 Total assets

$ 1,165,470

$ 2,266,076

$ 273,217

$ 327,162

$ 91,094

$ 4,123,019

