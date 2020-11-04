Ready Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Ready Capital reported U.S. GAAP Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $35.4 million, or $0.63 per share of common stock, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $32.1 million, or $0.57 per share of common stock.

Third Quarter Results:

U.S. GAAP Net income of $35.4 million , or $0.63 per diluted share of common stock

, or per diluted share of common stock Core Earnings of $32.1 million , or $0.57 per diluted share of common stock

, or per diluted share of common stock Adjusted net book value of $14.84 per share of common stock as of September 30, 2020

per share of common stock as of Current unrestricted cash and available liquidity of $221.7 million

Originated $1.2 billion of residential mortgage loans

of residential mortgage loans Originated $105.6 million of Freddie Mac loans

of Freddie Mac loans Originated a record $82.9 million of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program

of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program Declared and paid dividend of $0.30 per share in cash

"The quarterly results are reflective of the benefits our stakeholders' receive from Ready Capital's diversified and differentiated business model," commented Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Although we remain cautious of the uncertainties surrounding the COVID pandemic, we are optimistic that our diverse portfolio and government sponsored lending businesses will continue to provide superior returns for our shareholders."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes Core Earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Core Earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities ("MBS"), realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights, unrealized gains or losses resulting from a change in CECL impairment reserves on accrual loans, and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. However, because Core Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Core Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market, but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Core Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company's historical loan originations. In calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-core. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-core due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Core Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company's small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company's residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Core Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital's business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

The following table reconciles net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Core Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2020:











Three Months Ended (In Thousands)

September 30, Net Income $ 35,363 Reconciling items:



Unrealized (gain) loss on mortgage servicing rights

4,688 Change in CECL reserves on accrual loans

(7,248) Non-recurring REO impairment

(114) Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses

998 Total reconciling items $ (1,676) Core earnings before income taxes $ 33,687 Income tax adjustments

(1,561) Core earnings $ 32,126 Less: Core earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

(731) Less: Income attributable to participating shares

(339) Core earnings attributable to Common Stockholders $ 31,056 Core earnings per share $ 0.57

U.S. GAAP Return on Equity is based on U.S. GAAP Net Income, while Core Return on Equity is based on Core Earnings, which adjusts GAAP Net Income for the items in the Core reconciliation above.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company's investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company's assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multi-family, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In Thousands)

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 149,847

$ 67,928 Restricted cash



46,204



51,728 Loans, net (including $119,965 and $20,212 held at fair value)



1,393,139



1,727,984 Loans, held for sale, at fair value



348,719



188,077 Mortgage backed securities, at fair value



90,427



92,466 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



237,542



77,953 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures



69,204



58,850 Purchased future receivables, net



16,659



43,265 Derivative instruments



20,849



2,814 Servicing rights (including $74,384 and $91,174 held at fair value)



110,045



121,969 Real estate, held for sale



45,063



58,573 Other assets



98,614



106,925 Assets of consolidated VIEs



2,691,198



2,378,486 Total Assets

$ 5,317,510

$ 4,977,018 Liabilities











Secured borrowings



1,176,621



1,189,392 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net



2,059,114



1,815,154 Convertible notes, net



111,855



111,040 Senior secured notes, net



179,572



179,289 Corporate debt, net



150,658



149,986 Guaranteed loan financing



421,183



485,461 Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



237,542



77,953 Derivative instruments



7,774



5,250 Dividends payable



16,934



21,302 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



132,087



97,407 Total Liabilities

$ 4,493,340

$ 4,132,234 Stockholders' Equity











Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 54,175,648 and 51,127,326 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



5



5 Additional paid-in capital



846,960



822,837 Retained earnings



(31,779)



8,746 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(9,916)



(6,176) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity



805,270



825,412 Non-controlling interests



18,900



19,372 Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 824,170

$ 844,784 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 5,317,510

$ 4,977,018

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In Thousands, except share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest income

$ 61,074

$ 59,723

$ 193,826

$ 165,510 Interest expense



(43,823)



(39,390)



(134,162)



(110,919) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 17,251

$ 20,333

$ 59,664

$ 54,591 Provision for loan losses



4,231



(693)



(34,984)



(2,559) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 21,482

$ 19,640

$ 24,680

$ 52,032 Non-interest income























Residential mortgage banking activities



75,524



29,013



192,757



64,621 Net realized gains on financial instruments and real estate owned



7,507



7,377



22,118



20,914 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments



3,420



(7,881)



(43,762)



(21,799) Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $1,554 and $4,556 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and $1,609 and $1,425 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively



10,115



7,449



27,193



22,012 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,888 and $9,805 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and $0 and $0 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively



4,848



—



13,917



— Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures



1,996



1,047



(1,035)



6,059 Other income



4,496



2,979



40,163



6,671 Gain on bargain purchase



—



—



—



30,728 Total non-interest income

$ 107,906

$ 39,984

$ 251,351

$ 129,206 Non-interest expense























Employee compensation and benefits



(27,612)



(13,438)



(73,836)



(37,395) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party



(2,250)



(1,500)



(4,750)



(3,603) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



(30,918)



(17,318)



(87,494)



(39,995) Professional fees



(4,158)



(2,030)



(8,632)



(5,445) Management fees – related party



(2,714)



(2,495)



(7,941)



(6,987) Incentive fees – related party



(1,134)



—



(4,640)



— Loan servicing expense



(8,231)



(4,866)



(24,122)



(13,085) Merger related expenses



(6)



(51)



(63)



(6,121) Other operating expenses



(10,448)



(8,144)



(41,927)



(23,091) Total non-interest expense

$ (87,471)

$ (49,842)

$ (253,405)

$ (135,722) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ 41,917

$ 9,782

$ 22,626

$ 45,516 Income tax (provision) benefit



(6,554)



2,645



(4,116)



8,604 Net income (loss)

$ 35,363

$ 12,427

$ 18,510

$ 54,120 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



805



323



551



1,580 Net income (loss) attributable to Ready Capital Corporation

$ 34,558

$ 12,104

$ 17,959

$ 52,540

























Earnings (loss) per common share - basic

$ 0.63

$ 0.27

$ 0.32

$ 1.29 Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted

$ 0.63

$ 0.27

$ 0.31

$ 1.29

























Weighted-average shares outstanding























Basic



54,626,995



44,438,652



53,534,497



40,517,231 Diluted



54,704,611



44,467,801



53,612,113



40,546,380

























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 0.30

$ 0.40

$ 0.95

$ 1.20

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

















































SBA Originations,

Residential











Loan

SBC

Acquisitions,

Mortgage

Corporate-



(In Thousands)

Acquisitions

Originations

and Servicing

Banking

Other

Consolidated Interest income

$ 14,532

$ 35,287

$ 9,037

$ 2,218

$ —

$ 61,074 Interest expense



(11,011)



(23,342)



(6,414)



(2,157)



(899)



(43,823) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 3,521

$ 11,945

$ 2,623

$ 61

$ (899)

$ 17,251 Provision for loan losses



4,824



117



(710)



—



—



4,231 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 8,345

$ 12,062

$ 1,913

$ 61

$ (899)

$ 21,482 Non-interest income



































Residential mortgage banking activities

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 75,524

$ —

$ 75,524 Net realized gain on financial instruments



(2,244)



5,309



4,442



—



—



7,507 Net unrealized gain on financial instruments



2,295



3,459



2,353



(4,687)



—



3,420 Other income



1,609



688



2,170



30



(1)



4,496 Servicing income



139



610



3,055



6,311



—



10,115 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



4,848



—



—



—



—



4,848 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures



1,996



—



—



—



—



1,996 Total non-interest income

$ 8,643

$ 10,066

$ 12,020

$ 77,178

$ (1)

$ 107,906 Non-interest expense



































Employee compensation and benefits



(3,192)



(4,046)



(4,378)



(15,118)



(878)



(27,612) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party



(225)



—



—



—



(2,025)



(2,250) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



—



—



—



(30,918)



—



(30,918) Professional fees



(514)



(449)



(270)



(960)



(1,965)



(4,158) Management fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(2,714)



(2,714) Incentive fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(1,134)



(1,134) Loan servicing expense



(1,528)



(2,394)



(106)



(4,206)



3



(8,231) Merger related expenses



—



—



—



—



(6)



(6) Other operating expenses



(3,095)



(2,450)



(1,590)



(2,618)



(695)



(10,448) Total non-interest expense

$ (8,554)

$ (9,339)

$ (6,344)

$ (53,820)

$ (9,414)

$ (87,471) Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ 8,434

$ 12,789

$ 7,589

$ 23,419

$ (10,314)

$ 41,917 Total assets

$ 1,131,321

$ 2,515,234

$ 806,856

$ 640,112

$ 223,987

$ 5,317,510

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

















































SBA Originations,

Residential















SBC

Acquisitions,

Mortgage

Corporate-



(In Thousands)

Acquisitions

Originations

and Servicing

Banking

Other

Consolidated Interest income

$ 45,993

$ 112,052

$ 30,316

$ 5,465

$ —

$ 193,826 Interest expense



(32,871)



(72,476)



(21,766)



(5,778)



(1,271)



(134,162) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 13,122

$ 39,576

$ 8,550

$ (313)

$ (1,271)

$ 59,664 Provision for loan losses



(2,865)



(23,890)



(7,729)



(500)



—



(34,984) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 10,257

$ 15,686

$ 821

$ (813)

$ (1,271)

$ 24,680 Non-interest income



































Residential mortgage banking activities

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 192,757

$ —

$ 192,757 Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments



(3,378)



15,190



10,306



—



—



22,118 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments



(8,148)



(3,748)



1,302



(33,168)



—



(43,762) Servicing income



665



1,541



6,522



18,465



—



27,193 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



13,917



—



—



—



—



13,917 Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures



(1,035)



—



—



—



—



(1,035) Other income



5,364



3,410



31,139



136



114



40,163 Total non-interest income (loss)

$ 7,385

$ 16,393

$ 49,269

$ 178,190

$ 114

$ 251,351 Non-interest expense



































Employee compensation and benefits

$ (8,663)

$ (11,445)

$ (11,773)

$ (39,702)

$ (2,253)

$ (73,836) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party



(475)



—



—



—



(4,275)



(4,750) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



—



—



—



(87,494)



—



(87,494) Professional fees



(999)



(891)



(697)



(1,518)



(4,527)



(8,632) Management fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(7,941)



(7,941) Incentive fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(4,640)



(4,640) Loan servicing expense



(4,387)



(5,685)



(688)



(13,325)



(37)



(24,122) Merger related expenses



—



—



—



—



(63)



(63) Other operating expenses



(13,402)



(10,336)



(9,679)



(6,376)



(2,134)



(41,927) Total non-interest expense

$ (27,926)

$ (28,357)

$ (22,837)

$ (148,415)

$ (25,870)

$ (253,405) Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ (10,284)

$ 3,722

$ 27,253

$ 28,962

$ (27,027)

$ 22,626 Total assets

$ 1,131,321

$ 2,515,234

$ 806,856

$ 640,112

$ 223,987

$ 5,317,510

