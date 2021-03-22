Ready Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter 2021 Preferred Dividends

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its 8.625% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock"), its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock"), and its 7.625% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock" (the "Series D Preferred Stock").

The Company declared a dividend of $0.5390625 per share of Series B Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2021 to Series B Preferred Stock holders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.390625 per share of Series C Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2021 to Series C Preferred Stock holders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.4765625 per share of Series D Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2021 to Series D Preferred Stock holders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

