Ready Chicken Products Market Report 2022: Proliferation of Online Sales Channel Spurs Sector Expansion

The "Ready Chicken Products Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (Ready to Cook, Ready to Eat), By Product Type (Snacks, Meals, Others), By Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ready chicken products market is anticipated to witness a growth of an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Growing disposable income of consumers, changing consumer consumption habits, and lack of time required to cook food are the primary factors driving the growth of the global ready chicken products market in the forecast period.

Rapid Urbanization and Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle Drives Market Growth

Ongoing economic and trade activities and rapid globalization has made it possible for global ready chicken products to reach every corner of the world. Long working hours of individuals and rising employment opportunities leave less time for cooking which further boosts the demand for global ready chicken products market in the forecast period. Increasing nuclear families in urban areas, a surge in the population of working women, and the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle fuel the demand for ready-made food products that can be cooked instantaneously without taking up much time in the cooking process. Market players are making innovative ready chicken product offerings, including rich ingredients and nutritional products, and adopting attractive promotional strategies to attract more customers.

Adoption in Packaging Technology Supports the Market Growth

Ready to eat or ready to cook chicken products come in attractive packaging in precooked, prewashed condition to make the cooking process easier for the consumers. These need little preparation or cooking before consumption. Ready chicken products come in tightly air-packed packaging to keep the food fresher for a longer duration. Market players are offering various products for the young population, children, teens, office workers, differing in nutritional value and purchasing power of consumers. Advancements in technology allow the food to be frozen at -30C to -40C. It helps preserve the food products for a longer time and keeps intact the major attributes of chicken products such as colors, texture, flavor, and taste. Packaging is done in such a way as to avoid spillage and display vibrant graphics to attract customers to buy ready chicken products.

Proliferation of Online sales Channel Spurs Market Growth

High internet penetration and a rise in consumer expenditure capacity to buy smart devices are fueling the proliferation of online sales channels across the globe. Market players use online sales channels to expand their consumer base and increase their brand visibility. High-end investments by market players for developing interactive mobile applications and websites and advanced technologies such as Big Data analytics, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence for data analysis and generation of customer insights to capture the largest market share. Market players sell their products by providing facilities by quick doorstep facility, payment gateway, and lucrative discounts and offer to boost their sales. Ready chicken products are in high demand among the youth population who prefer to eat nutritious and affordable food.

Report Scope:

Ready Chicken Products Market, By Type:

Ready to Cook

Ready to Eat

Ready Chicken Products Market, By Product Type:

Snacks

Meals

Others

Ready Chicken Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online

Others

Ready Chicken Products Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Ready Chicken Products Market Outlook

6. North America Ready Chicken Products Market Outlook

7. Europe Ready Chicken Products Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Ready Chicken Products Market Outlook

9. Middle East and Africa Ready Chicken Products Market Outlook

10. South America Ready Chicken Products Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

15. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Perdue Farms Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (Banquet)

Foster Farms LLC

Butterball, LLC

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Bellisio Foods, Inc.

Home Market Foods, Inc.

