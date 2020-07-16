Ready, Click, Flow: Newest Yoga Streaming Site Practyce Goes Live Featuring Modern Video Library and Hard-to-Find Classes

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Practyce, the newest yoga streaming platform and partner site of the popular online yoga retailer YogaOutlet, debuted to the public this month, offering a two-week free trial and an introductory monthly price of $9.99 to access its entire video library.

Practyce will be available on all devices and offers classes you can take with you anywhere: indoors or outdoors, at home or even the beach. They can be streamed on all devices at practyce.com with iPhone and Android compatible apps available soon. The platform's unique search capabilities and soon-to-launch video recommendations put your favorite classes and teachers right at your fingertips with a curated experience.

"Practyce is not just another exercise site," says Practyce's President, Pik Chu Wong. "It bridges the gap between yogic philosophy and modern living, helping you incorporate your practice into everyday life. Regardless of where you are on your yogic path, our mission is to support you through your journey with inspiring classes you can access anywhere, any time."

During this time of physical distancing and quarantining, at-home workouts like online yoga have seen a surge in popularity as people look to stay active in their daily routines; many have even begun setting up their in-home yoga studios providing spaces for both exercise and meditation that could last beyond the current stay-at-home climate.

"Going virtual has become a reality and online Yoga is the perfect way to enjoy a wide variety of classes," adds Wong. "You can invite amazing teachers into the comfort of your own space and start to feel healthier and more balanced during this stressful time."

Practyce not only features authentic yoga classes led by gifted teachers but also boasts specialty yoga practices that can be hard to find online, including Kundalini, Acro, Aerial Yoga and, coming soon, Bhakti. Dozens of fresh classes and new video content will be added regularly, with workshops and online teacher training courses expected to launch this winter as an added feature.

"Through our partnership with partner site YogaOutlet, we are excited to launch with a built-in, yoga-loving audience especially at this time when more at-home, high-quality workouts options are needed to keep people balanced during these challenging times," added Wong.

Practyce features "Classes That Move You" both physically and energetically. Additionally, Practyce members will get a 10% discount on all YogaOutlet purchases, as part of their monthly subscription. Visit Practyce.com for more!

