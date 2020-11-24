Ready Computing Offers a Strategic Consulting Team of Experts in IT Interoperability

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly a decade, Ready Computing and its professional services division have provided Healthcare IT consulting to a wide range of federal, state, and commercial clients. While Ready Computing initially concentrated its services within the United States, the company is now offering strategic consulting and other IT services to clients around the world, including Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Ready's Strategic Consulting Division helps clients better understand, plan, and execute their healthcare IT requirements, solutions, and roadmaps within today's rapidly evolving markets. Ready assists clients with developing strategies and plans that are sustainable, standards-based, and in compliance with regulatory requirements with a global perspective.

Ready's strategic consultants partner with and guide clients throughout the process. Through collaborative, cross-functional teams that consist of client and Ready resources, projects are optimized using a discovery-through-delivery methodology and, where applicable, a quality-centric software development life cycle. Ready's proven methodology ensures that requirements are well-defined and met.

"Our company proudly offers professional services that include hard-earned strategic consulting capabilities to meet a wide variety of IT needs across healthcare and other industries," said Jeremy Derby, Vice President of Professional Services, Ready Computing. "Our diverse team of IT professionals has over 150 years of combined experience going above and beyond for our clients. Our work doesn't begin and end within the United States. Ready continues to grow an international presence, and our work with clients across many countries demonstrates our knowledge of international health regulations and interoperability standards - and our ability to help clients meet them."

What makes Ready's strategic consulting so valuable? Ready Computing's strategic consulting team leverages its knowledge of the change management or adoption methodologies, international standards, protocols, technologies, and architectures prescribed by cross-industry groups and organizations to ensure that client solutions prioritize "time-to-market" and "time-to-value."

For example, several members of the strategic consulting team are among the world's experts on healthcare messaging methodologies including HL7v2, CDA, and FHIR. Ready understands and can quickly react to changes within regulations and standards, both within the United States and internationally.

No matter what an organization's Healthcare IT goals are, Ready is prepared to exceed them. Ready's Strategic Consulting Team's work often begins with understanding the client's needs and recommending the appropriate applications and services to meet the client's demanding healthcare IT environment needs. Ready can offer System Implementation, Software Development, Quality Assurance, Data Hosting, Managed Services, Application Support, and Change Management Methodologies to augment the client's plans and resources.

