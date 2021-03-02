Ready Computing Partners With Veterans Higher Education Corporation (VHEC) to Launch VHEC Platform to Connect Veterans With Immediate Educational and Employment Opportunities

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with Ready Computing, the Veterans Higher Education Corporation (VHEC) is proud to announce the formal launch of the VHEC Platform. Through its growing network of partnerships with academic institutions and private sector employers, the VHEC Platform is poised to align veterans seeking to further their educational pursuits with subsidized academic opportunities. In addition to matching higher learning organizations with Veterans who fit their program offerings, the VHEC Platform will also connect partner companies offering a variety of positions to veterans seeking to grow their career or utilize their skills in a new focus area.

VHEC is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2013 by Charles B. King, a veteran and passionate supporter of active duty, active reserves, and Veterans pursuing graduate degrees and career growth. In recent years, VHEC has helped veterans who meet academic merit-based criteria receive grants to help fund their advanced degree pursuits. Through increased outreach thanks to participation from a wide range of private organizations, VHEC can now help connect individuals with appropriate employment, mentoring, and internship opportunities.

"My goal is to use and leverage the VHEC platform to create a nurturing home for veterans that will support both their education and career goals, encourage one another, and win, all while joining hands with corporate partners to make this possible. The VHEC platform in the near future will also grow to fashion a space for veterans to connect with one another, sharing ideas and common interest alike. When I imagine what having a home means and represents to so many of us, I want VHEC to become a home for countless veterans - a place that welcomes them, makes them feel safe, and gives them the necessary time to strategically plan and prepare for their next professional chapter through higher education achievement," said Charles B. King, Founder and CEO of VHEC.

VHEC partnered with Ready Computing, a leader in delivering powerful IT solutions and end-to-end technology services, to bring the VHEC Platform from concept to reality. Ready ensured that the VHEC Platform is now available to support veterans, academic organizations, and commercial employers in streamlining the process of finding the right fit for all parties involved and ensuring successful outcomes.

"Ready is committed to serving Veterans through employment, education, and career mentoring," said Michael LaRocca, Founder and CEO of Ready Computing. "Ready is proud to have been able to partner with VHEC to develop and implement their innovative 'study/work' program, as manifested through the VHEC Platform. As a program participant, a Veteran is eligible to study at a leading college or university and at the same time intern at Ready Computing to develop hands-on skills in Health IT standards and systems integration. It is Ready's objective to offer full-time employment to program fellows upon graduation," said LaRocca.

To learn more about VHEC, the VHEC Platform, and how to participate, please visit: www.vheccorp.org

To learn more about Ready Computing, please visit: https://readycomputing.com/en/home/it-innovative-technology-solutions

About VHEC

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing specializes in designing, building, implementing, and managing large-scale IT solutions for healthcare and other industries. Ready Computing serves both the public and private sectors in the United States and internationally, supporting organizations of all sizes with its comprehensive software and service offerings. Ready Computing excels in leveraging existing IT investments while providing complementary solutions that position clients for future growth and competitive advantage.

