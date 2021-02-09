Ready Computing Poised to Deliver Expanded Services to International Clients in 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Computing, a leader in healthcare IT services and solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its business reach to the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and the United Kingdom as part of its 2021 growth effort. With business already in Spain, Denmark, Canada, South Africa and other countries, this move marks Ready's continued expansion into the global healthcare solutions and services market.

"We're excited to expand our reach into the international market in 2021," said Brett Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Ready Computing. "Customer success is our North Star, and we're confident in our ability to provide real end-to-end technology services to help our clients maximize IT standards and future-proof their IT investments. We believe through our innovative products, professional services and flexible IT operations offerings, Ready is poised to deliver to a growing market of international clients."

Ready Computing's Operations IT managed services solution offers best-in-class hosting, and IT managed services to healthcare and other industries. At the heart of Ready Computing Operations is its IT managed services offering, based on a multi-tier support model, comprehensive monitoring and management, highly secure hosting facilities, a multi-channel client communications model, and best-in-class security services.

Ready Computing offers innovative connected care products. The company's Wellbase Monitoring ®, a highly customizable monitoring platform, supports metric access to Operations and IT personnel through comprehensive dashboards. Wellbase Monitoring ® assures Ready's commitment to managing risk and maintaining high availability, security, and integrity for its clients' systems. The company's Wellbase Coordinator ®, an easy-to-see workﬂow solution, uses automation to increase the eﬃciency of response teams, allowing users to easily customize workﬂows, proactively monitor and analyze alerts, prioritize actions in real time, and seamlessly integrate with support systems.

"Our turnkey IT managed services solution and Wellbase products reduce costs, improve performance, and increase customer satisfaction," said Chad Root, Vice President of Operations and Managed Services, Ready Computing. "Dozens of domestic clients have already realized these benefits, and we're confident our offerings will help businesses of all sizes in the international market manage their daily IT operations through performance monitoring and management optimization."

As Ready team members have worked on integrations and implementations in other European countries (as well as South American), they are greatly familiar with international rules and regulations and are comfortable applying the skills they have honed in the United States to other countries' health systems, both on the HIE and EHR side.

As such, Ready Computing has recently launched a community resource network management solution for its product Channels ™, designed to connect individuals with community-based care within the Social Services space, and plans of serving the United States and other international communities. Even its growing Strategic Consulting team has recently expanded internationally, working with its clients to develop strategies and plans that are not only sustainable but standards-based and in compliance with global regulatory requirements.

As an active leader in the interoperability and standards community with over 10 years of delivering successful and innovative solutions, professional services, operations management, and regulatory requirement support, Ready Computing continues to deepen its knowledge of international health regulations and interoperability standards to better serve its clients. Ready Computing is looking forward to delivering its expanded offerings in 2021 to clients in the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing specializes in designing, building, implementing, and managing large-scale IT solutions for healthcare and other industries. Ready Computing serves both the public and private sectors in the United States and internationally, and Ready Computing supports organizations of all sizes with its comprehensive software and service offerings. Ready Computing excels in leveraging existing IT investments while providing complementary solutions that position clients for future growth and competitive advantage.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Tiffany Kayar

[email protected]

Related Images

ready-computing-poised-to-deliver.jpeg

Ready Computing Poised to Deliver Expanded Services to International Clients in 2021

SOURCE Ready Computing

Related Links

https://readycomputing.com/

