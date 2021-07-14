Ready Education Acquires Collabco & StuComm to Drive Student Engagement Worldwide

"We are thrilled to finalize this transaction, which benefits our stakeholders, including customers, partners, students and employees," said Gary Fortier, CEO of Ready Education. "Today marks a new era and the next phase of growth for Ready Education as we work with Level Equity to advance our primary goal of improving student success globally. Level Equity's financial resources and experience supporting high-growth organizations will enable us to rapidly invest more in our product, customer experience, enter new markets, and enhance our best-in-class student engagement platform."

"Across our businesses, we provide the opportunity for hundreds of higher ed institutions to actively engage and communicate with millions of students globally, resulting in improved student success," continued Fortier. "We're thrilled to be able to bring together the knowledge, experience, and resources of all three companies."

Partner institutions like Eastern Michigan University, Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Nottingham Trent University, University of Birmingham, Utrecht University and Inholland University of Applied Sciences, will be able to leverage a stronger network of resources to support students and develop interventions while benefiting from new tools to keep students engaged and readily deliver the resources they need.

"Collabco has been able to have a significant impact on student lives thanks to the hard work and commitment of the team," said Andrew Taylor, CEO of Collabco. "I am hugely excited to see this impact magnified by joining with Ready Education and StuComm to become a truly global force in student engagement."

"I am proud of what we have achieved with StuComm. Joining forces with Ready Education and Collabco is an exciting next chapter," said Ronald Kouvelt, CEO of StuComm. "It is a reward for our hard work and with our combined knowledge, experience, and resources, we will drive student engagement worldwide, as one Ready Education."

About Ready Education

Trusted by 425+ institutions to build community and increase retention by 2-4%, Ready Education is the leading mobile student engagement platform on a mission to improve student success in higher education worldwide. The student-centric mobile app meets 4M+ students where they are and is a holistic solution for supporting the full student experience through interventions, communications, connections with peers and faculty, and access to campus resources. With over 90% student adoption and being the highest-rated campus app, the platform is essential for crafting digital student experiences.

About Level Equity

Based in New York and San Francisco, Level Equity is a growth equity firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and internet companies. The firm manages over $2.7 billion across a series of long-term committed investment partnerships.

