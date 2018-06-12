Ready for 3GPP Compliance - Anokiwave Introduces new IC family that supports 3GPP compliant mmW 5G Equipment

The AWMF-0139 operates at 24.25 - 27.5 GHz, the AWMF-0157 operates at 26.5 – 29.5 GHz and the AWMF-0156 operates at 37.1 – 40.0 GHz. Each IC supports 4 radiating elements and includes gain and phase controls for analog RF beam steering. Anokiwave's patent-pending IP blocks implemented in silicon technology enable low-cost hybrid beam forming with high energy efficiency and 5G fast beam steeringtm.

"5G operating frequencies around the world are converging on three mmW bands – 24/26 GHz, 28 GHz/ and 37/39 GHz. As the push to roll out 5G networks is proceeding at full speed, Anokiwave is executing on an aggressive strategy to deliver 5G solutions with industry first ICs at these important bands," states David Corman, Anokiwave Chief Architect. "Today's announcement of the new family of ICs that both enable 3GPP compliance and cover the important 5G bands is an essential step that allows network operators to roll out 5G coverage in earnest."

The 5G-Gen2 ICs are highly integrated silicon ICs packaged in wafer level chip scale packages (WLCSP), easily fitting within the typical 5.77 mm lattice spacing at 26 GHz, 5.3 mm lattice spacing at 28 GHz, and 3.8 mm lattice spacing at 39 GHz.

Availability:

Anokiwave offers evaluation kits for ease of adoption of the technology and capabilities. The kits include boards with the IC, USB-SPI interface module with drivers, and all required cables. Pilot production deliveries are available now.

About Anokiwave:

Anokiwave is a leading provider of highly integrated IC solutions for communications and RADAR applications that require millimeter wave Active Antenna based solutions. Anokiwave's creative system architectures and optimal selection of semiconductor technologies solve the toughest engineering problems.

Anokiwave is based in San Diego, California and operates design centers in Phoenix, Arizona and Boston, Massachusetts. Additional information can be found at www.anokiwave.com.

