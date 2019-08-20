BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quit typing that email response. Put down the highlighter. Stop cranking out that weekly report. STōK Cold Brew Coffee is officially calling for applications to take a STōK-bbatical and will pay you to pursue what you're truly passionate about.

Ready for a STōK-bbatical? Get Paid to “Fire Yourself” and Follow Your Dreams

As more companies than ever before begin offering sabbaticals as part of their perks package, STōK Cold Brew Coffee is soaring into the mix with its STōK-bbatical program. Doling out $90,000 total, divided equally among three hopefuls to fuel their passions, STōK is asking fans to put down the stapler and pick up the sabre (if fencing happens to be their passion) and truly live out their dreams. Looking to become the next big sumo wrestler and learn in Japan? STōK has you covered. Want to be a professional video gamer? Done. No dreams are too big or too small to pursue.

"STōK believes in helping people go after what they want, which is why we're ponying up the money for fans to temporarily redefine their nine-to-five job," said Lindsey Morgan, marketing director for STōK Cold Brew Coffee. "Similar to our cold brew coffee, we believe our STōK-bbaticals provide that extra bolt of motivation and inspiration that people need to turn their passions into actions. We're thrilled to begin the application process and help STōK fans take some time off to pursue what they're truly passionate about."

Hopefuls can head to QuitYourJobAndGetStoKed.com to learn more about STōK-bbaticals, view a video filled with inspirational dream jobs, apply to be one of three selected applicants and download a fill-in-the-blank letter to inform their boss they'll be taking a temporary STōK-bbatical … to use at their own risk, of course! Along with offering three STōK-bbaticals, the coffee brand is also working with "Saturday Night Live" star Kyle Mooney, who embodies what it means to "fire himself" from the mundane and live out a STōK-bbatical every day.

"Did I ever think I would get into acting and doing comedy for people across the country on a weekly basis?" asked Kyle Mooney. "Maybe … But, I needed the nudge to make it my actual career and in return live my best life. Hearing about the opportunity to partner with STōK Cold Brew Coffee and witness what they're doing with STōK-bbaticals, helping hopefuls take time off from their current jobs and live out what excites them, was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. This isn't another dream job. This is the job that you've always dreamed of doing."

The application process is now open for submissions through Labor Day (9/2/19) at QuitYourJobAndGetStoKed.com. Eligibility, responsibilities and qualifications can also be found there. To learn more about STōK Cold Brew Coffee, including where to find it at your favorite shopping location, head to https://www.stokbrew.com/.

