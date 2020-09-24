Ready For Action: The Canon EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera Packs Cinema EOS Imaging Features Into Still Camera Ergonomics

The unique design of the EOS C70 camera puts a significant emphasis on operational convenience for the end-user. The small form-factor, weighing only 2.6lbs., allows the camera to be easily handheld and dramatically enhances a videographer's mobility, providing a seamless bridge between the EOS and Cinema EOS families for cinematic applications. Cleverly designed, the camera features a slim, motorized ND filter unit – having a mere 6mm depth – that is built into the short flange back of the RF mount. The motorized 10-stop ND filter provides users with the flexibility to control exposure while keeping the desired depth-of-field and capturing images that feature the desired level of bokeh. Thirteen customizable buttons allow users to select from more than 80 functions to be assigned based on individual preferences.

"The Canon EOS C70 camera is truly a special tool that will undoubtedly satisfy and delight a variety of users on the search for a high-powered piece of video equipment," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Canon U.S.A.'s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "In today's fast-moving, ever-changing world of filmmaking and content creation, versatility is key, and the EOS C70 will provide a familiar form and feature set to our entire spectrum of imaging customers. We are eager to see how creatives use this tool and the projects that come from it."

The camera features Canon's innovative and next-generation Super 35mm DGO Sensor that further extends the high dynamic range and lowers noise levels by reading out each photodiode with two different gains. One gain prioritizes saturation – protecting detail in highlight areas – while the other suppresses noise in the shadows. The result is an image with up to 16-plus stops of total dynamic range, clean, rich shadows, and vibrant highlights in up to 4K/ 60p or 2K/120p in Super16mm Crop mode. The EOS C70 camera also features Canon's recently developed DIGIC DV7 image processor that collects the extensive information captured from the DGO sensor and processes it into exceptional HDR imagery while offering choices between Canon Log 2 and 3, in addition to PQ and HLG gamma functionality. The C70 camera can also record 4K DCI or UHD up to 120fps and 2K DCI or HD up to 180 fps – with an important flexibility in the choice of codecs.

The camera supports XF-AVC format (in variable bit-rate) – both Intra and Long GOP with MXF file format. The intra-frame format compresses the data after analyzing each frame separately, while Long GOP format compresses data at a higher rate, creating an even smaller file size. A secondary choice is Long GOP 10-bit 4:2:2/4:2:0 MP4/HEVC (a next-generation HDR video recording compression standard) with an MP4 file format – a first in the Cinema EOS line.

The camera's independent air intake system is separated from the electrical systems to protect the sensor from water, sand, and dust. In addition, the camera also features two air outlet vents that allow uninterrupted recording for extended periods of time.

Additional features of the Canon EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera include:

New Direct Touch Menu System

Coordinated Electronic Image Stabilization

Two built-in Mini XLR inputs

Time-code input/output terminal

Custom picture processing via import of 3D LUTs and recording to Look Files

Dual-SD card slots

Built-in stereo mic

Support for optional Canon RC-V100 remote control

Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x

The Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x is a new optical adapter that allows users to tap into Canon's extensive collection of superb full-frame EF lenses when operating the EOS C70 camera. The adapter implements two critically important functions – preserving the similar FF wide angle image onto the 4K Super 35mm image sensor while simultaneously elevating the lens camera sensitivity by one stop. The mount adapter preserves full electronic communication between the lens and camera, enabling optical lens corrections and transfer of lens metadata between the EOS C70 camera and select Canon EF lenses*.

Price & Availability

The Canon EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera is scheduled to be available in November 2020 for an estimated retail price of $5499.00. The Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x is scheduled to be available in December 2020 for an estimated retail price of $599.99**. For more information please visit cinemaeos.usa.canon.com.

*Compatible EF lenses are EF16-35mm F2.8L III USM, EF24-70mm F2.8L II USM and EF24-105mm F4L IS II USM. As of September 24, 2020. Firmware update provided free of charge, compatibility will be added for additional EF lenses in the future. Even if you do not update the firmware, you can use the EF lens, but it is recommended to use the firmware update in order to effectively use the function linked with the camera.

** Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

