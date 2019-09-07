Ready for kickoff: Alaska Airlines brings back Russell Wilson promotion just in time for football season

SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the Sept. 8 home opener, Alaska Airlines is bringing back a popular promotion: guests wearing a Russell Wilson No. 3 jersey will be granted early boarding on all Seattle-departing flights for the duration of the football season.

"Offering pre-boarding for guests sporting their No. 3 jerseys is just one way we celebrate our hometown quarterback here at Alaska Airlines," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of brand and marketing communications. "We invite all Seattle sports fans to join us in cheering on Russell ahead of his team's season opener."

As Alaska Airlines' Chief Football Officer, Wilson is committed to a multi-year partnership with the airline to build a strong local community. Wilson works with the airline to support youth charities and education programs, including:

Seattle Children's hospital, where he visits patients every Tuesday during football season;

The Strong Against Cancer initiative to end childhood cancer;

initiative to end childhood cancer; His own Why Not You Foundation empowering kids to dream big, believe in themselves and have a "why not you" attitude;

empowering kids to dream big, believe in themselves and have a "why not you" attitude; The Russell Wilson Passing Academy , a football camp for developing young players; and

, a football camp for developing young players; and The airline's annual No Time 2 Sleep event in South Seattle's Highline Public Schools district encouraging graduates to define their goals and pursue their dreams.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

