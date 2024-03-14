Ready for Launch: Coast Smokes and Willie's Remedy Launch Eco-Friendly CBD Hemp Smokes and Vapes

Introducing a cleaner, greener way to enjoy hemp smokeables: Biodegradable hemp filters and rechargeable vape batteries

DALLAS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coast Smokes collaborates with Willie Nelson's legendary hemp brand, Willie's Remedy, to unveil new hemp smokeables. This launch pays tribute to Willie's historic transition from cigarettes to cannabis, a substitution he credits in part with saving his life. The new organic hemp smokes, designed with biodegradable filters, and the trio of CBD vapes — Elevate, Chill, and Slumber — are set to revolutionize the market, embodying Willie's enduring advocacy for the environment and his favorite plant.

The Story Behind the Smokes

Willie's Remedy meets Coast Smokes--A Refreshing Twist to Your Smoking Routine. Join the harmony with nature--Willie's Remedy eco-friendly smokes and CBD vapes lineup.

The pioneering spirit that inspired Willie to make the switch away from tobacco to cannabis lives on through the launch of Willie's Remedy and Coast Smokes' hemp smokeables. By offering a non-intoxicating alternative that maintains the ritual of smoking without all of the harmful effects of tobacco, this collaboration honors Willie's legacy and brings his vision for a greener future to a broad audience.

New Products

Crafted for discerning smokers seeking a sustainable, healthier, and environmentally conscious alternative, these hemp smokes are made from the finest organically grown hemp, featuring the Hawaiian Haze strain that is celebrated for its uplifting effect and aromatic richness. The launch also introduces three specially formulated CBD vapes: Elevate to energize, Chill to relax, and Slumber to rest, all produced to meet the highest standards of purity, safety, and efficacy — hallmarks of Willie's dedication to quality cannabis.

"Willie Nelson's reputation as an advocate for hemp is known throughout the world. Bringing Coast's commitment to sourcing and producing the highest quality hemp products to a line with his legendary name attached is an exciting prospect for our company and our customers.", said Donna Jenkins, Coast Smokes VP of Sales.

About Willie's Remedy

Willie's Remedy is a line of hemp-based wellness products inspired by pioneering musician and activist Willie Nelson. Willie's Remedy hemp-infused products are non-intoxicating and feature hemp oil extract made from crops organically grown by American farmers.

About Coast Smokes

Coast is a California-grown organic smokes company offer users a guilt-free smoke free alternative. Each blend is carefully crafted with the best organic ingredients, reflecting a commitment to sustainability, health, and the art of perfect chill.

Contact Information

For more details, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 813.230.0824

Website: http://castsmokes.co/williesremedy

SOURCE Coast Smokes