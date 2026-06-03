READY FOR LAUNCH: GOODYEAR HEADS BACK TO THE MOON

Designed for operations at the lunar South Pole, Pegasus will enable astronauts to travel farther, operate longer and unlock new scientific exploration capabilities in one of the harshest environments known. Goodyear's lunar tires are built to meet this challenge, engineered to withstand extreme temperature swings, rocky surfaces and low-gravity conditions while helping astronauts move safely and confidently across the lunar surface. Drawing on advanced science and decades of experience, these tires build on Goodyear's work in extreme environments on Earth and in the stars.

"From breaking land speed records to traversing the Moon's surface to pushing the limits of the world's toughest race circuits Goodyear innovations have been helping people travel safely on their own journeys for more than 125 years," said Chris Helsel, senior vice president and Chief Technical Officer. "Goodyear tires first left tread marks on the Moon during the Apollo mission, and since then Goodyear technology and the people behind it have kept making tires worth bragging about."

The development of Pegasus was led by Lunar Outpost, in partnership with General Motors, Goodyear and Leidos, bringing together expertise across automotive, aerospace and technology to support the next chapter of human exploration. This collaboration also reflects Goodyear's vision to be #1 in tires and service, leading innovation on Earth and beyond.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 49 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

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KELLY MCGLUMPHY

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SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company