How does it work? Once downloaded to a smartphone, the app runs in the background and tracks location in real time. Throughout the year, updates and warnings are sent as users approach a threshold. At the end of the year, it generates a report that's easy to understand and valuable in case of an audit.

Jim Simon, co-founder of ware2now, LLC and co-developer of TaxBird, resides in Westport, Conn. and Naples, Fla. He says this app came about when his business partner, Brian Ochs, learned that he was tracking this information in Excel. Brian said, "Let's build an app for that."

"It's been a lot of fun," Simon says. "We launched the app in October of last year and are already working on the next version, which will include a planning module."

Simon says there are some similar apps out there, but they're more complex and cost more too. TaxBird was designed with simplicity in mind, using bold fonts and straightforward displays. And, after a free 30-day trial, a subscription is only $19.99 per year.

Download the TaxBird app from iTunes (an Android version is being developed) and from https://www.taxbird.com/.

About ware2now, LLC:

Founded by successful tech entrepreneurs, Jim Simon and Brian Ochs, ware2now, LLC developed TaxBird, a mobile application that tracks how many days people spend in each state for tax purposes. Previously, Simon and Ochs founded Spire, a data marketing and analytics company focused on grocery retailers and consumer packaged goods. They sold Spire in 2014 to Datalogix, which was acquired a year later by Oracle.

*IMAGE for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0424s2p-taxbird-300dpi.jpg

*Image Caption: TaxBird - an app for state residency thresholds.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-for-next-tax-season-new-tax-app-designed-for-people-with-homes-in-more-than-one-state-300635029.html

SOURCE ware2now, LLC

Related Links

https://www.taxbird.com

