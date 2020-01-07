Ready for Your 2020 Tax Refund? This Company is Ensuring Taxpayers Get Back Every Dollar They Deserve

AUGUSTA, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxSlayer, a leading online and professional tax and financial company, is unveiling major enhancements to its product lineup that will streamline the tax filing journey and make it easier than ever for Americans to get the refunds they deserve. The improvements are a testament to the company's mission to give tax filers, regardless of their tax expertise, the ability to file their taxes quickly, conveniently, and confidently with support and guidance how they want it.

"Updating our software and educating our customers on how tax reform affected their situation was a major focus last year. After analyzing the feedback from our customers at the end of the season, we pinpointed essential areas that we wanted to refine," says Seth Babb, Director of Consumer Products at TaxSlayer. "What we're creating in 2020 is an easier, more straightforward filing experience to give our users the confidence and the assurance they need to file their own taxes."

Those changes are part of a holistic vision to transform the way taxpayers complete their taxes by providing a platform that allows some taxpayers to file a return in minutes and gives any taxpayer the flexibility and confidence to complete their taxes online. Taxpayers who choose to file with TaxSlayer can expect to see the following improvements:

Improved W-2 import and faster filing – Users can import their most recent W-2 for the year, and important data - like wages and withholdings - will automatically be filled into their return. What's more, returning customers can pull their data forward from last year, so it's already entered in their current year return when they start to file.

– Users can import their most recent W-2 for the year, and important data - like wages and withholdings - will automatically be filled into their return. What's more, returning customers can pull their data forward from last year, so it's already entered in their current year return when they start to file. Optimized Quick File option - Customers who know exactly which forms they need to enter can save time by skipping directly to those sections in their return.

- Customers who know exactly which forms they need to enter can save time by skipping directly to those sections in their return. Streamlined navigation – Users will see the same menu whether they are using the desktop, mobile web, or mobile app versions of the software. This creates a familiar and ultimately more intuitive experience.

Users will see the same menu whether they are using the desktop, mobile web, or mobile app versions of the software. This creates a familiar and ultimately more intuitive experience. Less "tax speak" – The way we communicate with our customers throughout the app is more concise and generally easier to understand. Instructions are clear and concise to help users move through their returns quickly.

– The way we communicate with our customers throughout the app is more concise and generally easier to understand. Instructions are clear and concise to help users move through their returns quickly. Additional self-employed resources - Tax filers reporting self-employed income will benefit from enhancements to the Schedule C and 1099-MISC sections and additional educational resources tailored to their specific tax filing situation.

Tax filers reporting self-employed income will benefit from enhancements to the Schedule C and 1099-MISC sections and additional educational resources tailored to their specific tax filing situation. Updated website - TaxSlayer.com has been redesigned to showcase the attributes of each filing option, so customers can choose the product that is best suited for their tax situation.

Despite making great improvements to their product, TaxSlayer has insisted on maintaining their low prices. "We are committed to being the value leader in the online tax prep industry," says TaxSlayer President and CEO Brian Rhodes. "That means providing a superior product at a price our customers can afford."

Taxpayers in any tax situation can still file a federal tax return with TaxSlayer for just $17. Those with a simple tax situation can file for free with TaxSlayer Simply Free. All customers can take advantage of unlimited phone and email support and a 100% maximum refund guarantee. Additional options are available for filers who prefer live chat or wish to speak to a tax professional.

"This year we focused on empowering our users, listening to their feedback, and continuing to improve their experience. Being customer-obsessed is the foundation of everything we do," says TaxSlayer's Chief Marketing Officer Missy Polhemus. "Our customers are busy, hard-working people, and they deserve the best tax filing experience. We're excited to provide that again this year at TaxSlayer!"

Start filing for free at TaxSlayer.com

About TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million state and federal e-filed tax returns in 2019 and processed $12 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.4/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 85% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent.

