READY, HEALTHY & ABLE: HealthyWomen Launches New Program to Provide Servicewomen and Healthcare Providers Content and Resources to Take Control of Their Health

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthyWomen, the nation's leading independent nonprofit health resource for women, is proud to announce the launch of Ready, Healthy & Able, a program to provide servicewomen, service members with female biology and their healthcare providers (HCPs) the resources necessary to make informed choices for optimal health.

Representing 17% (nearly 250,000) of all active duty service members, women are now serving in all capacities within every branch of the armed forces, including combat. The U.S. military has never before had a higher percentage of women, yet military healthcare services have not evolved to reflect this changing population. There are gaps in essential healthcare tailored to the physical and psychological well-being of women and people with female biology, leaving them feeling unseen, unhealthy and unappreciated. This is especially true if they are a person of color.

The first phase of the Ready, Healthy & Able program will address this lack of gender-specific healthcare resources, especially in the areas of reproductive, urologic and mental health. The goals of this campaign are to:

Encourage servicewomen and service members with female biology to take a proactive and informed role in their healthcare throughout their military careers.

servicewomen and service members with female biology to take a proactive and informed role in their healthcare throughout their military careers. Elevate understanding and awareness of women's health conditions and women-focused healthcare services within the military branches among servicewomen and service members with female biology.

understanding and awareness of women's health conditions and women-focused healthcare services within the military branches among servicewomen and service members with female biology. Educate healthcare professionals providing care to servicewomen and service members with female biology using an accredited clinically based curriculum focused on the unique mental and physical health needs of this population.

"It is time for military healthcare to become more tailored to the needs of servicewomen and servicemembers with female biology, who are dedicated to protecting and serving this country," said Beth Battaglino, RN, CEO of HealthyWomen. "Through this program, we are looking to empower and educate servicewomen, service members with female biology and their healthcare providers on the best ways to manage and access the healthcare resources and services needed to maintain mission readiness."

A select group of multidisciplinary military health experts who share a passion for improving the health and wellness of active duty service members have been an integral part of the Ready, Healthy & Able program. This consortium has provided unique insight and experience, including identifying the goals of the program, creating the healthcare provider curriculum and providing information on the most pressing health topics.

"We know the vital role women have in the military and need to ensure their health and wellness is a top priority," said Dr. Ada Stewart, a co-facilitator of the consortium. "As both a physician and an active member in the U.S. Army Reserves, I understand the importance of raising awareness, education and training when addressing these unique needs."

In addition to direct outreach to servicewomen and service members with female biology, this program also aims to provide the military healthcare community with the resources it needs to provide optimal care. This will include an accredited, evidence-based and clinically sound educational curriculum, as well as training on communication and counseling with an emphasis on cultural sensitivity and an understanding of gender-based differences.

"As a proud Navy veteran and OB-GYN, I have seen firsthand that many servicewomen face obstacles when trying to access basic medical care, particularly when it comes to reproductive health," said Dr. Toni Marengo, a co-facilitator of the consortium. "It is so important for the military medical community to have the correct resources and training in order to best serve their patients."

Essential clinical topics in the curriculum will include reproductive, urological and mental health. These topics will be further divided into reproductive health basics, contraception, pelvic pain and endometriosis, sexually transmitted infections (STI), urinary and vaginal infections, and mental health and wellness.

Servicewomen and service members with female biology are dedicated to protecting and serving this country. It's time for us to do the same for them so they will be Ready, Healthy & Able to succeed.

This program is supported by the following Ready, Healthy & Able program funders:

BD

Bristol-Myers Squibb

EMD Serono, Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Gynesonics

Hologic

Merck & Co.

Myovant Sciences

Organon & Co.

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A

Vitatris

For more information visit https://military.healthywomen.org.

