Ready Life Announced as Presenting Sponsor For The 2022 Denny's Orange Blossom Classic

The Denny's Orange Blossom Classic Supports HBCUs and Raises Funds for Scholarships

MIAMI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denny's Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) is pleased to announce Ready Life, the innovative fintech solution creating generational Black wealth by enabling first-time home purchases and lowering costs on merchants, as its presenting sponsor for the sophomore return of the Classic to be held in Miami Gardens, FL, September 1 - 4th, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Orange Blossom Classic Committee Executive Director Kendra Bulluck-Major & Deion Sanders

"As a Black-owned fintech, our mission is deeply personal. Ready Life is a platform built on the technology of the future to address a problem as old as this country itself: the struggle of Black families to build real generational wealth," Ashley D. Bell, founder and CEO of Ready Life, said. "We're going to make it possible for families to buy their first home no matter their credit and for small businesses to scale their operations no matter their zip code."

When consumers use Ready Life's mobile banking platform to pay their rent on time, members will be able to qualify for a mortgage-no credit score needed.

"When Dr. Bernice King and I founded this company, we understood that we needed the right technology and team. Our world-class board of advisors is comprised of former executives of some of the largest personal finance platforms in the world, including the former CEO and CTO of SoFi and Figure, as well regulatory experts from the Federal Reserve and the White House," Bell added.

Thousands of HBCU students, alumni, and fans will converge in Miami Gardens this Labor Day weekend to watch the match-up of HBCU football and marching band powerhouses Florida A&M University Rattlers and Jackson State University Tigers-all in the name of community enrichment, empowerment, educational advancement, and family fun.

"Florida A&M and Jackson State alumni are investors and leaders at Ready Life, so we couldn't envision a better venue to introduce our game-changing platform than this historic rivalry celebrating the best of our community on and off the field," says Bell.

As the presenting sponsor of Denny's Orange Blossom Classic, Ready Life's support helps advance the OBC's mission of empowering the communities they serve.

The Denny's Orange Blossom Classic is more than a good-natured football rivalry and a platform to celebrate HBCUs. The Denny's Orange Blossom Classic continues to be centered on community advancement. One of the ways in which it fulfills this purpose is through the establishment of community-focused partnerships.

"We proudly welcome Ready Life to the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic family as our presenting sponsor. Ready Life's mission aligns with our commitment to creating One Big Community by supporting education initiatives and providing an economic infusion into the communities we serve. We are pleased that they have chosen this opportunity to introduce their family of products to the community," stated Kendra Bulluck-Major, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee.

To learn more about how Ready Life is disrupting the financial industry through its initial product offering by providing hyper-personalized data to prove credit worthiness, financial literacy, and wellness programs, visit www.readylife.com. Members of the media may contact [email protected] .

Tickets for the OBC Game, GMCVB Welcome Reception & Kickoff Luncheon, and OBC Battle of the Bands are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.orangeblossomclassic.com/events.

ABOUT THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC

Founded in 1933 by the son of Florida A&M University's president, J.R.E. Lee Jr. The inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to the "blacks­ only" ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, where FAMU beat Howard 9-0 and successfully established the foundation of HBCU classics. After a 43-year hiatus, The Orange Blossom Classic was re-established in 2021 with a mission to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities. In its second year, the OBC attracts thousands of fans, alumni, school members, and family members, highlighting interest in HBCUs and their roles in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders. However, its main goal remains to raise scholarship funds for the participating schools for years to come, helping to support the knowledge and experience offered by the discipline, commitment, and dedication it takes to be a Historically Black College & University student.

