Ready Life Teams Up with National Apartment Owner-Operator to Rollout Fintech Platform to Help Renters Become Homeowners

American Landmark is the first multifamily real estate firm to offer the Ready Life suite of products to its residents, enabling them to qualify for a mortgage based on spending habits rather than credit scores.

TAMPA, Fla. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Life, the new fintech platform disrupting the mortgage lending industry, has announced a partnership with Tampa based American Landmark Apartments, one of the largest multifamily owner-operators in the country, to create a new path to homeownership for underrepresented homebuyers, and help close the wealth gap in the U.S.

Founded by Ashley D. Bell, a corporate finance attorney and a former White House Policy Advisor for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, alongside Dr. Bernice A. King, the daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ready Life is a pioneering a revolutionary mortgage lending model that relies on good rental payment history to qualify buyers for home purchases. Consumers who pay their rent on time using the Ready Pay Debit Card will qualify for mortgages without a credit score review.

American Landmark, which owns hundreds of multifamily communities throughout the U.S., will make the Ready Life platform available to its roughly 34,000 resident-customers. To celebrate the collaboration, American Landmark and Ready Life are donating 1,000 tickets to high school and college students to attend the annual HBCU Orange Blossom Classic on September 4 in Miami, of which Ready Life is the presenting sponsor on ESPN.

"There are over 17 million renters in America who could potentially purchase their own home, yet the current credit scoring system provides more hurdles than pathways," shares Ready Life founder and CEO Ashley D. Bell. "When we hit our stride, the Ready Life platform will completely revolutionize America's home lending system by shifting away from credit score models and replacing the system with one that focuses on repayment ability. We're excited to team up with American Landmark to provide a clear pathway that helps renters across the country achieve the dream of homeownership."

Joe Lubeck, CEO of American Landmark believes the partnership with Ready Life is a definite value-add for their residents. "American Landmark is honored to introduce our residents to an innovative new path to homeownership through Ready Life," states Lubeck. "Ready Life is leading the marketplace in creating significant generational wealth-building opportunities through its payment systems and no-credit-score mortgages. Families that begin their journey with us in an apartment can continue their journey toward homeownership through Ready Life. That's the American Dream, and that's cause for celebration."

Ready Life is the presenting sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC), which features HBCU football and marching band powerhouses Florida A&M University Rattlers, and Jackson State University Tigers. This historic game has long been considered the national championship of HBCUs –and to make it possible for young students of color to attend this year– American Landmark and Ready Life have teamed up to purchase 1,000 tickets for high school and college students. Tickets will be distributed exclusively by community stakeholders, local leaders, and the alumni associations of the two universities.

American Landmark Apartments is one of the fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the United States and ranks No. 35 on the National Multifamily Housing Council list of the top apartment owners in the country with approximately 34,000 apartment units in its portfolio. Based in Tampa, Florida, American Landmark specializes in the acquisition and management of value-added multifamily properties located in high-growth markets throughout the Sunbelt, including Arizona, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. American Landmark is committed to delivering great service and outstanding living environments to residents and delivering consistent, attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors and partners. For more information, please visit www.alapts.com .

Ready Life is an innovative fintech platform with a suite of financial tools that empower individuals to create and preserve generational wealth. With Ready Life Mortgage, customers who pay their rent on time using the Ready Pay digital account, can qualify for a mortgage–no credit score needed. Ready Life's products and services enable those who aren't adequately served by current financial systems and give individuals the power to improve their lives through everyday actions. Ready Life is founded by former White House Policy Advisor for Entrepreneurship & Innovation and corporate finance attorney, Ashley D. Bell– alongside Dr. Bernice King– the daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Visit www.readylife.com to sign up and secure a place in line to apply for a Ready Life account that may lead to home ownership.

