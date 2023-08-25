Ready Mix Cement Market size In Saudi Arabia to grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Launch of Saudi Vision 2030 to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ready-mix cement market in Saudi Arabia is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2.47 billion between 2022 and 2027. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

The ready-mix cement market in Saudi Arabia is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

The launch of Saudi Vision 2030 is a key factor driving market growth.

The growing popularity of geopolymer cement concrete is a major trend in the market. Geopolymers, a building material made from fly ash, granulated slag, and sodium silicate, are increasingly used in cement due to properties such as acid resistance, temperature control, and improved resistance. Furthermore, geopolymers help reduce carbon dioxide emissions in concrete production. Geopolymer Cement Concrete (GPCC) stands out in construction, including Saudi Arabia's smart community program, which focuses on building cities with superior infrastructure for premium lifestyles. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The high operating costs are significant challenges restricting market growth.

The ready mix cement market in Saudi Arabia report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including AHQ Sons, Al Amam Factory For Concrete and Bricks, Al Fahd Co., Al Faisal For Ready-mix Concrete and Block, Al Falwa Concrete Ltd., Al Houssain and Al Afaliq Co., Al Kathiri Holding Co., Al Kifah Ready-mix and Blocks, Al Sharq Ready Mix Concrete Co., Alansari Holding Co., Bina Ready Mix Concrete Products, Eastern Trading and Const. Est., Green Concrete Co., Mastour ReadyMix, Premco Ready Mix, Qanbar Readymix, QMIX, Riyadh Kingdom Trading and Contracting LLC, Saudi Readymix Concrete Company Ltd., and Unibeton Ready Mix.

The market is segmented by product (transit mixed and shrink mixed), application (non-residential and residential), and type (volumetric mixer and in-transit mixer).

The Saudi Arabia ready mix cement market share growth by the transit mixed segment will be significant during the forecast period. Transport Mixed Concrete, also known as Dry Concrete, involves combining all the essential ingredients, including water, in a mixer truck. This method ensures controlled production, reducing dust pollution. Builders and contractors in Saudi Arabia prefer this method because of its advantages. Moreover, with the development of infrastructure projects, housing, and commercial buildings in the country, the demand for mixed concrete is increasing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

Ready Mix Cement Market in Saudi Arabia Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AHQ Sons, Al Amam Factory For Concrete and Bricks, Al Fahd Co., Al Faisal For Ready mix Concrete and Block, Al Falwa Concrete Ltd., Al Houssain and Al Afaliq Co., Al Kathiri Holding Co., Al Kifah Ready-mix and Blocks, Al Sharq Ready Mix Concrete Co., Alansari Holding Co., Bina Ready Mix Concrete Products, Eastern Trading and Const. Est., Green Concrete Co., Mastour ReadyMix, Premco Ready Mix, Qanbar Readymix, QMIX, Riyadh Kingdom Trading and Contracting LLC, Saudi Readymix Concrete Company Ltd., and Unibeton Ready Mix Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Market Segmentation by Type

9 Customer Landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12 Company Landscape

13 Company Analysis

14 Appendix

