Ready-Mix Concrete Market to grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2024 |Market Analysis with Plan and Strategies |17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACC Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, EUROCEMENT Group, Geany Softech Pvt. Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Vicat group, and Votorantim SA are some of the major market participants. The high preference for ready-mix concrete and the growing popularity of geopolymers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the presence of stringent regulations related to raw materials will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Ready-Mix Concrete Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Application

Non-residential



Residential

Geography

APAC



MEA



Europe



South America



North America

Ready-Mix Concrete Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Ready-Mix Concrete Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist ready-mix concrete market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ready-mix concrete market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ready-mix concrete market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ready-mix concrete market vendors

Ready-Mix Concrete Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 156.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -4.45 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, Europe, South America, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, India, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), Turkey, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACC Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, EUROCEMENT Group, Geany Softech Pvt. Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Vicat group, and Votorantim SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

