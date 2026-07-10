READY-MIX DRIVERS AT HEIDELBERG MATERIALS ON UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE STRIKE

Workers To Remain on Picket Line Until Fair Agreement is Reached

PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete ready-mix drivers represented by Teamsters Local 249 at the Heidelberg Materials Pittsburgh Concrete Plant have been forced out on an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike after the company refused to bargain in good faith during negotiations.

Local 249 has represented members at the company for over 30 years. The unit of 11 ready-mix drivers is on the picket line after the company failed twice to offer a fair contract that addresses issues such as first-year pay, health care, and pensions. Heidelberg Teamsters have also faced retaliation for refusing to agree to the company's concessionary offers.

"These drivers are responsible for all of Heidelberg's ready-mix operations in Allegheny County, yet the company has shown them nothing but disrespect during negotiations," said Kevin Schmitt, President of Local 249. "Heidelberg Teamsters will not rest until the company returns with a contract that reflects the value our members bring to work every single day."

Drivers at Heidelberg Materials have raised concerns about the company's insistence on cutting union work rules in favor of corporate policies in the agreement. Contract language drivers are fighting against includes weaker seniority provisions, fewer worker protections against disciplinary action, and less union input on inward-facing cameras that film drivers on the job.

"Rather than bargain with us fairly, Heidelberg Materials is forcing us to strike to protect our livelihoods as Teamsters," said Slava Barvik, a 19-year driver at Heidelberg Materials and member of Local 249. "We will not throw away work rules our union has negotiated over three decades just because the company wants us to. Heidelberg needs to stop with the games and come back to the table to bargain with us seriously."

Heidelberg Teamsters will remain on the picket line until the company ends its unfair labor practices and returns to contract negotiations in good faith.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3734

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 249