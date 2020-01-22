Ready Mix USA to enhance Midtown Atlanta by supplying new West Peachtree Development

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Mix USA, a subsidiary of CEMEX USA, announced today it is expected to provide approximately 80,000 cubic yards of ready-mix concrete for the construction of 1105 West Peachtree, a new office, hotel and residential complex in midtown Atlanta.

The $530 million-dollar 1105 West Peachtree complex is being developed by Selig Enterprises with Brasfield & Gorrie serving as the general contractor. When complete, the innovative 3.5-acre development will feature three buildings: a 31-story, 660,000-square-foot office tower, a 64-unit condo tower and a 178-room hotel.

"Ready Mix USA has the experience and knowledge to meet the strict guidelines and deadlines for large-scale and innovative projects," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "We're proud to deliver quality products that are helping to create new landmarks that will be utilized and enjoyed by our neighbors for decades."

The three-tower complex of 1105 West Peachtree is expected to take up an entire city block and stand above a mass-transit rail station, requiring a unique foundation design with an innovative concrete mixture and pour conditions. The foundation required nearly 20 transfer girders built using ultra-strong 8,000 psi mass concrete, poured at temperatures below 58 degrees Fahrenheit. CEMEX set up two liquid nitrogen stations at its Midtown Armour Plant to chill the ready-mix concrete to meet the stringent specifications and deliver each load at the correct temperature. Brasfield & Gorrie is self-performing this work. By using its own skilled labor force, the general contractor has superior control over schedule, cost, quality and safety.

"At Ready Mix USA, we embrace innovation, so our customers get exactly what they need, when they need it," said CEMEX USA Regional President—MidSouth Region Marc Tyson. "With 1105 West Peachtree, we are using state-of-the-art techniques to help develop eye-catching buildings that will be beautiful and functional additions to our community."

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable services. Its U.S. network includes 11 cement plants, more than 50 strategically- located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

