Ready Money Capital Limited Started Offering Technology-Driven Financial Solutions for Individuals and Businesses

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Money Capital Limited, a Financial Conduct Authority-authorised and regulated financial solutions provider from Devon, recently started offering technology-driven solutions to their individual and corporate clients. The Exeter-based company, which has already launched a few client-facing brands, such as HappyPenguin and Emu UK, uses the latest financial software products to explore myriad financing possibilities for their individual and business clients. Olivia Young, one of the senior executives, told the press at Pynes Hill that with the help of cutting-edge technologies, they can now help their clients find the best loan options irrespective of their credit score.

"Using the power of market data, we can find the perfect financing solution for just about anybody or any business entity. Since we have deep tie-ups with only the best FCA-accredited lenders with the most stringent GDPR controls, we can maintain a good trust record throughout. We also use the power of analytics and machine learning to understand whether a loan product precisely meets the need of a client or not," said Olivia Young, the senior executive of Ready Money Capital Limited, which has also lately started offering lead generation services for small and mid-sized businesses.

"We can connect our clients with some of the most reputable specialist lenders that have been in the market for quite some time now. These are credit agencies that are very different from the traditional lending institutions and the high street banks. Our team can always share pithy tips and financial advice with our clients, but the primary objective of the team is to walk our clients through the entire process of applying for finance to finally getting the money in their banks. We understand that some people and businesses with below-average credit scores might not be able to find the financial solutions they are precisely looking for, and that is where we come into the picture," she added.

Olivia Young said that the goal of the company is to bring to the table the benefits of latest technologies, such as AI, machine learning and Big Data. She said that the company aims to invest more in the latest technologies to constantly improve the quality of their services.

