ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cox Automotive Mobility Group white paper entitled Ready or Not, Mobility Is Transforming the Automotive Industry shares industry-leading research and insights on how dealers can capitalize on a variety of new mobility services, such as vehicle subscriptions, providing an avenue to expand and diversify recurring revenue sources at their dealership.

The authoritative white paper covers a variety of topics related to the impact new mobility services growth will have on vehicle ownership and the changing role of the dealership. The detailed paper incorporates extensive consumer and dealer research from Clutch Technologies and the three-part 2018 Cox Automotive Evolution of Mobility Study series.

The following themes are featured in the Cox Automotive Mobility white paper:

Embracing the Change: If You Don't, Someone Else Will

What is Mobility as an Automotive Service?

Personal Car Ownership isn't Going Away But …

The Role of the Dealership: A Retrospective and a Forecast

Personalization is Spreading to the Automotive Industry

Why Car Subscription is the Way of the Future for Dealerships

Car Subscription is Much More than Multi-Vehicle Programs

Dipping Your Toe into Mobility Services Instead of Diving Headfirst into the Deep End

How to Ease Your Dealership into the New Mobility Services

Supported by proven best practices from vehicle subscription and mobility services software leader Clutch Technologies, the report also concurrently serves as a mobility guide for dealers. The document includes the simple steps dealerships can implement to add easy-to-integrate subscription-based services, such as Single Vehicle Subscription, Vehicle On-Demand, and Service Pickup & Delivery, without disrupting their existing business operations. According to the report, these flexible transportation models offer more convenience and experiences for the customer while simultaneously building loyalty and profitability for the dealer through fleet optimization.

"Much like other industries, the cultural shift in automotive is moving from traditional ownership to mobility models delivering on-demand access, such as vehicle subscriptions," said Adam Carley, vice president of Product and Marketing for Clutch Technologies. "This paper provides the tools for dealers to proactively address consumer expectations with the mobility alternatives that best satisfy their changing transportation preferences."

The Cox Automotive Mobility white paper is available for download at https://www.coxautoinc.com/learning-center/transportation-mobility-white-paper/.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

About Clutch Technologies

Clutch Technologies is the leader in subscription and mobility services software to the automotive industry. Utilizing Clutch's end-to-end platform, automotive dealers, OEM's, car rental companies and fleet operators can increase asset utilization, offer new revenue streams and deliver innovative consumer experiences. Clutch, a Cox Automotive company, is recognized as a pioneer in the subscription category and has been chosen, trusted and recommended by more than 45 signed dealers and manufacturers across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Clutch at www.driveclutch.com.

