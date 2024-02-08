Ready Pac Foods, Inc. Recalls Four Salad Kits Due to Possible Health Risk from Listeria monocytogenes

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Upon being notified of the expanded recall on February 7, 2024, Ready Pac conducted an investigation and determined that the following products may be impacted:

Product UPC Use by date States shipped 10.3 oz "Marketside Southwest

Chopped Kit" distributed by

Walmart 681131305129 12/27/2023 - 1/14/2024 AZ, CA, CO, CT,

DE, HI, MA, MD,

ME, MT, NH, NJ,

NM, NY, PA, RI,

SD, TX, VT, WY 9.8 oz "Marketside Bacon Ranch

Crunch Kit" distributed by

Walmart 681131305440 02/03//2024 - 2/19/2024 AZ, CA, CO, CT,

DE, HI, MA, MD,

ME, MT, NH, NJ,

NM, NY, PA, RI,

SD, TX, VT, WY 10.5 oz "Ready Pac Bistro Fresh

Mex Chopped Kit" distributed by

Winco 077745256108 1/18/2024 - 2/18/2024 AZ, CA 24 oz "Ready Pac Bistro Queso

Crunch Salad Kit" distributed by

Costco 077745256139 1/13/2024 - 2/18/2024 CA, NV, HI

The kits are sold in bags and the UPC and best by dates may be found on the front or the back of the package depending on which kit was purchased.

A total of 15,751 cases were manufactured between December 2023 through February 2024 by Ready Pac Foods and distributed to the retailers listed above.

Ready Pac has ceased all sale and distribution of the impacted products and any products in inventory will be removed and destroyed per FDA guidelines. Ready Pac is urging customers who purchased any of the potentially impacted products to immediately discard the entirety of the kit, including the individual packets of cheese, or return it to the retailer where it was purchased, for a full refund.

No other Ready Pac Foods products sold under the Ready Pac Bistro brand are affected.

To date, the company has not received any reports of illnesses at this time related to these recalled salad kits.

Consumers with questions may contact the Ready Pac Foods Consumer Affairs at +1.800.800.7822 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PST or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Ready Pac Foods, Inc.