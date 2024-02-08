Ready Pac Foods, Inc. Recalls Four Salad Kits Due to Possible Health Risk from Listeria monocytogenes

News provided by

Ready Pac Foods, Inc.

08 Feb, 2024, 19:40 ET

IRWINDALE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the safety of its consumers being a top priority Ready Pac Foods, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of a limited number of cases of four salad kits as a result of the expanded recall by Rizo-López Foods of certain cheese products that may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Upon being notified of the expanded recall on February 7, 2024, Ready Pac conducted an investigation and determined that the following products may be impacted: 

Product

UPC

Use by date

 States shipped

10.3 oz "Marketside Southwest
Chopped Kit" distributed by
Walmart

681131305129

12/27/2023 - 1/14/2024

AZ, CA, CO, CT,
DE, HI, MA, MD,
ME, MT, NH, NJ,
NM, NY, PA, RI,
SD, TX, VT, WY

9.8 oz "Marketside Bacon Ranch
Crunch Kit" distributed by
Walmart

681131305440

02/03//2024 - 2/19/2024

AZ, CA, CO, CT,
DE, HI, MA, MD,
ME, MT, NH, NJ,
NM, NY, PA, RI,
SD, TX, VT, WY

10.5 oz "Ready Pac Bistro Fresh
Mex Chopped Kit" distributed by
Winco

077745256108

1/18/2024 - 2/18/2024

AZ, CA

24 oz "Ready Pac Bistro Queso
Crunch Salad Kit" distributed by
Costco

077745256139

1/13/2024 - 2/18/2024

CA, NV, HI

The kits are sold in bags and the UPC and best by dates may be found on the front or the back of the package depending on which kit was purchased.

A total of 15,751 cases were manufactured between December 2023 through February 2024 by Ready Pac Foods and distributed to the retailers listed above.

Ready Pac has ceased all sale and distribution of the impacted products and any products in inventory will be removed and destroyed per FDA guidelines. Ready Pac is urging customers who purchased any of the potentially impacted products to immediately discard the entirety of the kit, including the individual packets of cheese, or return it to the retailer where it was purchased, for a full refund.

No other Ready Pac Foods products sold under the Ready Pac Bistro brand are affected. 

To date, the company has not received any reports of illnesses at this time related to these recalled salad kits.

Consumers with questions may contact the Ready Pac Foods Consumer Affairs at +1.800.800.7822 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.5 p.m. PST or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Ready Pac Foods, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.