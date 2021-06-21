Ready Player One: O'Neill Vintners & Distillers Presses Start On Game Box Wines

"Anyone who remembers exploring the back of their favorite cereal box will instantly understand Game Box Wines," said Christine Moll, Chief Marketing Officer of O'Neill Vintners & Distillers. "We have crafted delicious, premium wines housed in one-of-a-kind, creative packaging. The 3-liter box category is gaining momentum as new consumers continue to discover the convenience and value of this format, so we wanted to offer them an engaging brand that they can have fun with."

Game Box Wines mysteriously makes four bottles of wine disappear in its convenient, exceptionally transportable 3-liter packaging adorned with irreverent, mind-bending art, puzzles, riddles and stories (and perhaps even a few hidden easter eggs) that instantly say: tonight's going to be a great night. The smart, eye-catching design significantly reduces packaging waste and cost while delivering fun and convenience at an accessible price point. And, not to mention the wine stays fresher longer, prolonging the fun 3-4 more weeks instead of the typical 2-3 days of a glass wine bottle. (Thank you, magic spout!)

Wine fans will find it hard to resist the allure of Game Box's precious cargo hailing from expert winemaker Steven Decosta. Only the finest grapes are sourced from premier locations across California, with specific terroirs and climates selected to develop the complex, ripe, fresh fruit characteristics of each variety.

You can order your own clever and delicious Game Box online at gameboxwine.com/wines or find it at your local retailer starting in July 2021.

About O'Neill Vintners & Distillers

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers was founded in 2004 by industry veteran and entrepreneur Jeff O'Neill. The vertically integrated winery is one of the fastest-growing wineries in California with a reputation for producing premium-quality wines from the North Coast, Central Coast and Central Valley. The company's national brands portfolio includes Line 39, Robert Hall, Harken, Day Owl Rosé, Game Box, Rabble and Charles Woodson's Intercept. For more information, please visit www.ONeillWine.com .

