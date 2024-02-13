Ready. Set. Food! to Provide Early Allergen Introduction Kits to Families on Medicaid in a First-of-Kind Program

News provided by

Ready. Set. Food!

13 Feb, 2024, 09:19 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready. Set. Food!, a leader in early allergen introduction solutions, announces its new Access For All program, a groundbreaking initiative to address the food allergy challenges faced by families on Medicaid. Ready. Set. Food! will kick off this initiative with healthcare providers in Missouri. The program aims to make early allergen introduction accessible to all Medicaid participants, emphasizing the importance of starting as early as four months of age.

Clinical studies have shown that early allergen introduction can reduce the risk of food allergy development by 80%. Ready. Set. Food offers a comprehensive and user-friendly system for early allergen introduction for families. Ready. Set. Food! has expanded its reach through direct online sales, Amazon, retail partnerships, and now the Access For All program. This new initiative underscores Ready. Set. Food!'s commitment to ensuring that every family, regardless of their economic status, can protect their children from food allergies through safe and effective means.

The Access For All initiative by Ready. Set. Food! collaborates with Medicaid-managed healthcare organizations and healthcare providers across the country to provide Medicaid-eligible infants with Stage 1 and Stage 2 allergen introduction kits. These kits are designed to gently acquaint babies with key allergens such as peanuts, eggs, and milk.

"Food allergies impose a significant $24.8 billion annual burden on the health system.  Low-income families face a 2.5x higher rate of allergic reactions, coupled with challenges like food insecurity, limited access to allergists, leading to more ER visits, missed work, and school days," notes Daniel Zakowski, co-founder of Ready. Set. Food!.

"Home State Health is excited to collaborate with providers to facilitate access to Ready. Set. Food! 's Access For All program ensures early allergen kits are available to those most in need," states Dr. Jennifer Wessels, Chief Medical Director of Home State Health. "Central to our mission is the ease with which parents can embrace new food allergy prevention guidelines, setting the stage for a healthier future for their families."

About Ready. Set. Food!: Founded by doctors and parents for parents, Ready. Set. Food! has created the only complete, three-stage guided system that allows families to introduce the top food allergens to their babies safely and easily. Ready. Set. Food!'s approach is backed by thousands of pediatricians and allergists and is rooted in the latest science and medical guidelines that recommend food allergen introduction should start as early as 4 months of age.

The organization works to empower and inform families so they can prepare their children for a path to food freedom. Using educational content developed by nationally recognized food allergy experts, Ready. Set. Food! offers content and resources directly to families and through partnerships with health systems and pediatricians. For more information, please visit readysetfood.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ready. Set. Food!

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.