READY, SET, PLAY! NAMM DROPS THE FIRST LIST OF BANDS FOR 2024 SHOW

— Initial line-up includes 170+ Bands and Artists from around the world with additional main stage artists being named next month—

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, has announced its initial line-up of artists and bands scheduled to perform live at The NAMM Show, January 25-28 in Anaheim, California, and will feature more than 170 global artists and bands in a variety of genres including: rock, pop, bluegrass, funk, hip-hop, mariachi, jazz and more. Additional announcements on ground-breaking performances, artists and bands are expected from both NAMM and its member companies in early January 2024 to highlight an incredible array of top-tier live concerts.

"The NAMM Show will always be an annual destination for live music performances from every genre representing the global music industry, from established well-known bands, to incredible first-time performers launching their musical journey," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "In January you can also expect major announcements, both from NAMM and our partners, that will bring an extremely talented collection of musicians on all of our stages across multiple days of the show. Today's announcement is the first-step in highlighting some of the incredible performances planned for the show."

Below is an initial snapshot of key performances and highlights during the 2024 show and will be updated continuously leading up to the January NAMM Show. A complete listing of the entire 2024 Show live band performances can be found on NAMM.org.

ESTABLISHED BANDS FOR THE 2024 NAMM SHOW

Acts include multi-GRAMMY® winners Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea, R&B star Khalil Nash, rockers S8NT ELEKTRIC, the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West's The Commanders Jazz Ensemble, and many more.

EMERGING BANDS FOR THE 2024 NAMM SHOW

All of these music programs and events are just part of The 2024 NAMM Show, where all sessions and events will take place on The NAMM Show campus, with highlights available through the show's digital extension, NAMM Show+. The show will also see the return of much-loved industry award events, including Parnelli Awards, TEC Awards and SheRocks Awards, as well as other event gatherings and networking opportunities, including the Top 100 Dealer, Pro Audio Pool Party, Women of NAMM and NAMM Young Professionals receptions, and more.

Registration is now open for The 2024 NAMM Show. To register, please visit https://www.namm.org/thenammshow/attend.

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 15,400 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit namm.org. The 2024 NAMM Show will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center January 25 to 28.

