Ready, Set, Sleep: Mattress Firm Announces Search for Next Slumber Star Intern

The candidate selected for this dream job will serve as the Company's very own "sleep-fluencer," giving Mattress Firm's social media followers a first-hand look at the company's culture, testing and teasing new and upcoming product launches and helping customers understand how to find the right bed through engaging content.

"After the success of our first Snoozetern last fall, we're excited to start the search for the next in-house napper," said Scott Thaler, chief marketing officer. "The allure of being paid to sleep on the job and the opportunity to hone social media skills, made this a highly-sought after position. I'm eager to see the candidates and start paying our next Snoozetern to catch some zzz's."

As the resident napper, day-to-day responsibilities will involve testing the best of the best from newest and top-rated beds, creating regular video content capturing their experience and sharing it on Mattress Firm's social platforms. Additionally, the Snoozetern will interview the company's employees and Houston locals about sleep habits and tips. The position is based at Mattress Firm's home office, BEDQuarters, in Houston.

"In addition to testing beds to educate consumers on benefits, the Snoozetern will use our in-house content studio, Studio ZZZ's, and the latest social tools to build integrated content campaigns that are designed to connect with consumers," Thaler said. "Typically, sleeping at work is frowned upon, but our next Snoozetern will get to do just that, while also sharing unique insights into product benefits and behind-the-scenes access to Mattress Firm's one-of-a-kind culture, people and products – something that only the Snoozetern will be able to do."

Last year, the Mattress Firm Snoozeterns had their hands full making beds and producing content, including nearly 100 social media posts. They even got to hang out with some of Houston's hometown heroes like Simone Biles and Houston Texans football players, and during the holiday season, the Snoozeterns helped deliver hundreds of toys to Mattress Firm Foster Kids non-profit partners in Houston.

Qualified candidates shouldn't be afraid to use their social savviness in front of and behind the camera, and should have a keen eye for digital storytelling that is both entertaining and educational. Comfort and curiosity are calling, will you answer?

To view the Snoozetern job requirements and learn more about how to apply, visit https://www.mattressfirm.com/snoozetern. The deadline for applications is May 3.

About Mattress Firm

Founded in 1986, Mattress Firm is America's largest mattress specialty retailer, with more than 2,500 neighborhood stores in 49 states across the country and a dedication to delivering the best beds at the best value. Mattress Firm helps customers' budget stretch further with a broad selection of mattresses and bedding accessories from leading manufacturers and brand names, including Serta®, Simmons®, tulo™, Sleepy's®, Chattam & Wells® and Purple. Committed to serving its communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, hosts three collection drives a year in communities nationwide to help foster children get better sleep so they can shape a better future.

SOURCE Mattress Firm