Ready, Set, Start-Up DRONEDEK

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRONEDEK, LLC, first position patent holder in the multi-billion-dollar drone delivery receptacle space, is set to unveil its second-generation prototype at the CES Show January 7-10, Las Vegas, NV.

DRONEDEK's vision is to disrupt the unchanged mailbox, bringing it up to date from its 1858 inception. "We've seen technology leaps in our computers, our vehicles and our phones. It's time that our mailbox catches up," said Dan O'Toole, Chairman and CEO of DRONEDEK.

As consumer habits change, a smart mailbox -- delivering conveniences such as notifications, heating and cooling, reverse logistics, Bluetooth, streaming video, weather reporting, hazard sensing, marketplace conduit and more -- will complete the last mile solution.

DRONEDEK is set to begin taking subscription orders for end users and is also allowing shippers and deliverers to sign on to the platform and in doing so receive an extended free startup period.

