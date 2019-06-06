Ready, Set, Summer! Agoda.com reveals top holiday destinations for North American travelers

Tokyo's appeal as a hot destination isn't limited to travelers from Asia, it sits in the top ten for travelers across all regions, with Agoda's booking data showing Tokyo jump to second spot for US travelers and fifth for Europeans this year.

While Asia-Pacific travelers are more likely to holiday 'locally', travelers from the Middle East, North America and Europe are crossing continents for their summer break. The fashion capitals of Europe, London and Paris are the top cities enticing Middle East travelers this year, while Rome, with its history and Italian chic, takes the third spot. Asian destinations are also inching up the list for Middle Eastern travelers, with Bali, and Tokyo joining Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur in this year's top 10.

Las Vegas holds the top spot for North American travelers in 2019, with Tokyo pushing New York out of the number two spot to number three. The cosmopolitan cities of London, Paris and Rome with their historical and contemporary sights and sounds also make the top 10. Los Angeles, Orlando, Chicago and Seattle are the top domestic destinations within the top 10 this summer.

Meanwhile, in Europe, travelers are venturing further and taking more mid to long-haul trips this summer. Asian destinations have knocked traditional European cities down and out of the top ten list with Asian favorites such as Bali, Bangkok, Tokyo and Pattaya making the list. New York and Las Vegas also entered the list for European travelers this year, marking a change in their travel habits.

Top Summer Destinations by Origin



Asia Pacific

Middle East

North America

Europe

No 2018 2019

No 2018 2019

No 2018 2019

No 2018 2019

1. Tokyo Tokyo

1. Dubai London

1. Las Vegas Las Vegas

1. London London

2. Bangkok Okinawa Main Island

2. Abu Dhabi Paris

2. New York Tokyo

2. Paris Bali

3. Osaka Osaka

3. Manama Rome

3. Los Angeles New York

3. Rome Bangkok

4. Okinawa Main Island Bangkok

4. Mecca Bali

4. San Francisco Los Angeles

4. Barcelona Berlin

5. Bali Sapporo

5. Riyadh New York

5. Oahu London

5. Amsterdam Tokyo

6. Seoul Bali

6. Bangkok Dubai

6. Orlando Orlando

6. Venice New York

7. Taipei Kyoto

7. Jeddah Bangkok

7. Chicago Chicago

7. Berlin Las Vegas

8. Kyoto Fukuoka

8. Istanbul Kuala Lumpur

8. Boston Paris

8. Milan Paris

9. Singapore Seoul

9. Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam

9. Seattle Seattle

9. Moscow Pattaya

10. Hong Kong Taipei

10. London Tokyo

10. Toronto Rome

10. Munich Rome

Where are North American holidaymakers heading in the Summer of 2019?

Six of this year's summer destinations for North American travelers is within the US according to Agoda.com's data -- these include Las Vegas (1), New York (3), Los Angeles (4), Orlando (6), Chicago (7) and Seattle (9)

(1), (3), (4), (6), (7) and (9) Outside of the US, Tokyo is the top city to visit for North Americans, while London , Paris and Rome come in at fifth, eighth and 10 th place, respectively

is the top city to visit for North Americans, while , and come in at fifth, eighth and 10 place, respectively The US is also a hot destination for many international travelers this summer. It is featured in the top ten countries to visit for the following countries: first place for Israel ; second place for UAE and UK; third place for France and Germany ; fourth place for Japan ; sixth place for mainland China and Taiwan ; ninth place for Indonesia , Korea and Saudi Arabia ; and 10 th place for Thailand and Vietnam according to Agoda

; second place for UAE and UK; third place for and ; fourth place for ; sixth place for mainland and ; ninth place for , Korea and ; and 10 place for and according to Agoda The Vietnamese are particularly keen on heading to Canada for their holidays this year, with the country making it to eighth place on Vietnam's list of top ten

Travel inspiration

From exploring the great outdoors to discovering historical gems, Agoda shares some travel inspiration this summer for a range of travelers:

1. For those traveling with young ones -- Osaka, Japan

Osaka is an ideal destination for those traveling with their little ones. Spend a relaxed afternoon at the Nishikinohama Beach Park, known for its pristine white beach and breezy pine groves. Designated as one of top 100 most scenic spots in Osaka, the park is a 10-minute walk from the Nishikinohama Station, making it easily accessible. Children can enjoy digging for clams on the beach, while the adults barbecue and cool off in the water.

You can also head down to the Osaka Aquarium for a fun day for both parents and children alike. The colorful fish are sure to captivate the kids while a unique interactive exhibit allows the grown-ups to learn something new too!

To build your perfect, customized itinerary for Osaka, check out Agoda's Osaka Travel Guide.

2. For those traveling with their restless teenager -- Los Angeles, USA

The City of Angels offers visitors a plethora of activities -- from museums and concerts to hiking and horseback riding -- making keeping your teenager occupied a breeze. If your teen is a TV fan, treat them to the experience of attending a live taping of a favorite sitcom or talk show. It's bound to be a fun and eye-opening experience showing them the work put in behind-the-scenes.

If your teen is a nature lover, head out on a whale-watching tour via Thingstodo.agoda.com that allows you to get up close with these fascinating animals. You can also consider signing your teenager up for a few surf lessons at the beach while you relax and work on your tan!

3. A perfect spot to bring the whole family -- Bali, Indonesia

For families looking for an adventure Bali has it covered -- from mountains, beaches, shopping and spas to first class cuisine. In fact, there is no better way to discover Bali than through its rich street food culture. Influenced by Indonesian, Chinese and Indian culinary traditions, Balinese food features a range of spices, seafood and fresh produce. Stroll down Batu Bolong Street in Canggu, a two kilometer stretch packed with eateries, cafes and shops where you can find something to satisfy every craving. Alternatively, head to Sindhu Night Market, a fantastic option for families who want to try a wide range of local food at local prices.

For families planning a special summer stay, check out the Agoda Homes available on Agoda. These properties allow families to have a whole villa or apartment to themselves with added facilities and amenities not usually found in hotels.

4. For the cosmopolitan adventurer -- London, United Kingdom

Whether you are traveling solo or part of a group, London in the summer is hard to beat. Packed with activities for every type of traveler, London is an eclectic mix of culture, shopping, and history. Head out for a taste of London's nightlife, catch a show on West End or simply explore the city's markets, parks and historical landmarks. The warm days in June mark the start of the city's music festival season too -- a perfect place to meet like-minded friends. London also makes an excellent base for day trips to the English countryside. For more travel inspiration and hand-picked recommendations for activities, tours and things to do in and around London, check out Things to Do on the Agoda App.

Notes to Editors:

About the travel data

Agoda collated data from bookings made globally for June through August 2019.

Additional country breakdown can be found in the Agoda Press Room.

About Agoda

Agoda is one of the world's fastest growing online travel booking platforms. From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, Agoda has grown to offer a global network of 2 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, offering travelers easy access to a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels, apartments, homes and villas to suit all budgets and travel occasions.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 4,000 staff across 53 cities in more than 30 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 38 languages.

SOURCE Agoda