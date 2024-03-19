Ready. Set. Time To CRUSH! The Global Candy Crush All Stars® Competition Is Back With A $1M Prize Pot

On March 28 , the iconic Candy Crush All Stars ® tournament returns for the fourth time, giving Crushers another chance to be crowned the G.O.A.T.

tournament returns for the fourth time, giving Crushers another chance to be crowned the G.O.A.T. Players will compete for the chance to participate in the epic live final and face off against fellow Crushers to win a share of Candy Crush All Stars biggest prize pot ever.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIG NEWS! Candy Crush All Stars® returns bigger and better than ever, and it's set to be the world's largest casual mobile gaming tournament in history. The fierce competition kicks off on Thursday, March 28 with players competing for a place in the live final and a chance to win stacks of cash. That's right, sweet just got serious with the introduction of the biggest prize pot to date, $1M.

Candy Crush All Stars®

Think you've got what it takes to win it all? All you have to do for a chance at the cash is get your game face on and get ready to crush the competition as you take on players from around the globe. The best part? You can play anytime and anywhere you want, including from the comfort of your couch or simply on your daily commute. Tasty!

The stakes are higher than ever in this year's All Stars tournament, with the prize pot quadrupling to $1M from last year. And with a more epic prize, comes an even more epic live final. This year after the month-long tournament, 10 players will be invited to battle it out at the live final in Los Angeles. Finalists will be able to enjoy a Candy-tastic trip where they'll go head to head to claim a share of the $1M record-breaking prize pot and be crowned the 2024 All Stars Champion. Divine!

It's a life-changing experience, as Candy Crush All Stars 2023 winner, Jay from New York can attest "I remember running off the stage after I won and a family member went up to me and said 'No one in this family has been the best in the world at anything, congratulations.' Candy Crush champion of the world. Can I say that? So crazy!"

Todd Green, General Manager of Candy Crush® Franchise at King says, "With 4 Candy Crush All Stars tournaments already completed, we've shared so many amazing experiences with our players. We're bringing together people who love our game for a tournament like no other. Candy Crush All Stars players know how to have fun while enjoying a great competition - and this year, we're bringing a record-breaking prize pot to level up the rewards and to continue to surprise and delight our players."

Victory so close you can taste it? Let's go! All players will have the chance to compete in the qualifiers until April 5th. This will be followed by multiple knockout stages with a series of leaderboard challenges set to decide the 10 finalists who will participate in this year's grand finale.

The free-to-enter Candy Crush All Stars tournament is available in 21 markets across the globe and open to anyone over 18 years old who reaches Level 25 and above. Candy Crush Saga is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android. To learn more about the mobile game and global tournament, visit: www.candycrushsaga.com

About Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga is one of the world's most popular mobile games. Millions of players around the globe match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles and progress through more than 16,000 levels. In November 2022, Candy Crush Saga celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Candy Crush Saga is available to download for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App store, Windows App Store and Facebook.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush® franchise, as well as other mobile game hits such as Farm Heroes Saga®. Candy Crush was the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores for six years, and King games are played by more than 200 million monthly active users. King, a part of Activision Blizzard which was acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on X.

For competition T&Cs, visit: https://candycrush-saga.web.app/pages/all_stars_terms

SOURCE King