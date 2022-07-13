Ready-to-Assemble Furniture Market in Europe: Focus on Large-Scale Furniture Chains, DIY and e-Tailers

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Market for RTA Furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture sector in Europe, with a focus on 15 countries (Belgium-Lux, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom) selected by their representativeness in terms of production and consumption of RTA furniture within Europe.

This report aims to provide information on the following topics:

The value of the RTA furniture consumption and production (2016-2021) in each market and in Europe

The main features shaping the competitive system of each country: leading manufacturers for RTA furniture production, sector concentration, mergers & acquisitions operations

The main supply features of the industry in terms of product type, support materials, finishing

The analysis of the distribution system for RTA furniture: breakdown of the market by distribution channels and listing of leading RTA furniture retailers (large-scale furniture chains, DIY, e-tailers)

Report Structure:

The first part of the study shows the main sector figures of the European RTA furniture industry (production, consumption, exports, imports), highlighting the most important features affecting the industry in terms of competitive system and distribution channels.

Production and consumption of RTA furniture in Europe:

Demand drivers, the value of the RTA furniture consumption from 2016 to 2021, and an overview of the European RTA furniture market through tables, graphs, and maps for Europe and by country.

and by country. Value of the European RTA furniture production and by country, with a comparison between the RTA furniture sector and the fully assembled furniture industry.

The competitive system analysis identifies and analyses the Top 50 European RTA furniture manufacturers, ranked by values of RTA furniture production, exports, and the number of employees. A list of leading players' major M&A operations from 2003 to 2021 is also provided.

The supply structure analysis deals with the type of products (product segment, support materials, and finishings) produced by the European RTA furniture manufacturers, with tables and information on companies operating in each segment.

The distribution channels analysis includes a breakdown of the European RTA furniture market by distribution channel (large-scale furniture chains, DIY, e-tailers), with profiles of the main RTA furniture retailers in Europe .

Country Analysis

For the Top 15 countries for the RTA furniture industry (Belgium-Lux, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom):

RTA furniture production and consumption values

Rankings of the leading RTA furniture manufacturers (excluding Norway and the Netherlands )

and ) Profiles of the leading players

Distribution system: breakdown of the RTA furniture market by distribution channel (excluding Poland , Lithuania , Romania , Slovakia and the Czech Republic )

, , , and the ) Rankings of leading RTA furniture retailers by total turnover

Around 200 RTA furniture manufacturers are considered in the report.

Products Covered:

RTA furniture as defined in the report is the group of furnishing products which, according to the country of reference, are defined as flat-pack, ready to assemble (RTA), knockdown (KD), DIY (do it yourself), self-assembly or kit furniture that comes in flat-packs and includes all the hardware and instructions necessary for assembly.



Products considered: Living/dining room furniture (including sets for living/dining room, bookshelves, tables and chairs); bedroom furniture; children furniture; furniture for office/home office; kitchen furniture; other furniture (occasional furniture, bathroom furniture, outdoor furniture, etc.). Soft furniture (upholstered furniture and mattresses) is excluded.

Geographical Coverage:

European Union (27)+UK+NO+CH with detailed analysis for 15 countries (Belgium-Lux, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom)

Companies Mentioned

3B

Alsapan

BRW Black Red White

Burstadt

Composad

Crown Products

Fabryki Mebli Forte

Friul Intagli

Gautier

Gyllensvaans Mobler

HTH Kokkenner

IKEA

Kvik

Media Profili

Meubles Demeyere

Nolte Mobel

P3G Parisot

Rauch Mobelwerke

SBA Baldu

Stokke

Szynaka Meble

Tvilum

Vivonio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/we55kh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets