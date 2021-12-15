Ready to Assemble Furniture Market to Grow by USD 9.22 bn | Rapid Growth in Urbanization will Present Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Vendors | Technavio

Dec 15, 2021, 05:45 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ready to assemble furniture (RTA) market is expected to be driven by factors such as rapid growth in urbanization. Urbanization has grown significantly across the globe. The increase in urbanization has led to a rise in the focus on building residential buildings globally. The number of megacities is expected to rise in China, South Africa, India, and other countries. The rise in the number of megacities is boosting the growth of residential and commercial buildings. People who reside in residential buildings are increasingly focusing on buying trendy and innovative furniture to enhance the aesthetic appeal of their houses. RTA or flat-pack furniture is convenient. It offers ease of use and comes in trendy designs. Hence, rapid growth in urbanization is driving the growth of the ready to assemble furniture market.
The ready to assemble furniture market is expected to grow by USD 9.22 bn from 2020 to 2025, as per Technavio. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market will grow at a CAGR of 2.85%.
Market Challenges
Factors such as disruption in the supply chain of the ready to assemble furniture market owing to COVID-19 may challenge the market growth. The management of the supply chain is an integral part of the furniture business, along with the efficient utilization of resources for improved customer service. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a significant disruption in the transportation and logistics of various goods, including furniture. The pandemic situation has affected the distribution of raw materials to the furniture industry as well as the manufacturing of furniture. The supply of various furniture products from China, the US, and Italy has been delayed or restricted due to the shutting down of manufacturing facilities and the restricted shipment of products to other countries. This scenario may create a major challenge for vendors operating worldwide and, in turn, hinder the growth of the ready to assemble furniture market to a certain extent.
Major Ready To Assemble Furniture Companies:
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA
- Flexsteel Industries Inc.
- Foundations Worldwide Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Meubles Demeyere SA
- Prepac Manufacturing Ltd.
- Sauder Woodworking Co.
- Steinhoff International Holdings NV
- Tvilum AS
Ready To Assemble Furniture Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Home - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Office - size and forecast 2020-2025
Ready To Assemble Furniture Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - size and forecast 2020-2025
Ready To Assemble Furniture Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
|
Ready to Assemble Furniture Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.85%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 9.22 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.01
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Dorel Industries Inc., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Flexsteel Industries Inc., Foundations Worldwide Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Meubles Demeyere SA, Prepac Manufacturing Ltd., Sauder Woodworking Co., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, and Tvilum AS
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
