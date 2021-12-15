Ready to Assemble Furniture Market to Grow by USD 9.22 bn | Rapid Growth in Urbanization will Present Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Vendors | Technavio

The ready to assemble furniture market is expected to grow by USD 9.22 bn from 2020 to 2025, as per Technavio. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market will grow at a CAGR of 2.85%.

Market Challenges

Factors such as disruption in the supply chain of the ready to assemble furniture market owing to COVID-19 may challenge the market growth. The management of the supply chain is an integral part of the furniture business, along with the efficient utilization of resources for improved customer service. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a significant disruption in the transportation and logistics of various goods, including furniture. The pandemic situation has affected the distribution of raw materials to the furniture industry as well as the manufacturing of furniture. The supply of various furniture products from China, the US, and Italy has been delayed or restricted due to the shutting down of manufacturing facilities and the restricted shipment of products to other countries. This scenario may create a major challenge for vendors operating worldwide and, in turn, hinder the growth of the ready to assemble furniture market to a certain extent.

Major Ready To Assemble Furniture Companies:

Dorel Industries Inc.

FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA

Flexsteel Industries Inc.

Foundations Worldwide Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Meubles Demeyere SA

Prepac Manufacturing Ltd.

Sauder Woodworking Co.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Tvilum AS

Ready To Assemble Furniture Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Home - size and forecast 2020-2025

Office - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ready To Assemble Furniture Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ready To Assemble Furniture Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ready to Assemble Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.85% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Dorel Industries Inc., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Flexsteel Industries Inc., Foundations Worldwide Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Meubles Demeyere SA, Prepac Manufacturing Ltd., Sauder Woodworking Co., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, and Tvilum AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

