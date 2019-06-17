Ready to Be the Envy of All Your Friends? Expedia Announces First-Ever $50,000 Holiday Card Giveaway to Help Travelers get the Ultimate Vacation Photo

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday cards are the once a year chance to share an epic humble brag with friends and family while showcasing the amazing and memorable experiences you had during the year. Expedia.com® is ready to take this holiday tradition to the next level by giving away a $50,000 all-expenses paid trip for one lucky winner to take the vacation of their dreams, enjoy some fantastic activities and capture their 2019 holiday card photo.

"Holiday cards are a HUGE tradition in my family. We are always on the lookout for that perfect moment to capture on each vacation. Last year it was being spooked on a ghost tour in Dublin. This year, maybe singing along to a musical on Broadway," said Jen O'Twomney, Vice President, Expedia Local Expert. "There really is no better time to capture family photos than while on vacation, especially a free one. Whether you'll be beaming in front of the Disney castles, smiling on a Hawaiian surfboard or posing in the beautiful French Quarter of New Orleans, Expedia is thrilled to hold this giveaway to make sure our travelers get the best photo (and memories) possible this year."

How to enter Expedia's Epic Holiday Card Giveaway

The Epic Holiday Card Giveaway, created by Expedia Group Media Solutions®, the advertising organization of Expedia Group will kick off today and be open to entries through June 30, 2019. One lucky winner will be able to plan the vacation of their dreams up to a $50,000 value. The contest is open for a limited time to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 21 years and older, with no purchase necessary.

To enter and for official rules, visit www.expedia.com/holidaycards.

Catch our summer activities sale next month

There's more! Because we want everyone to be able to get the photo of their dreams, we are also offering 50% off select activities and tours from July 1 – 7. These deals compare to the amazing discounts we offer during Black Friday, and the sale will feature activities in our top destinations like Las Vegas, New York, Rome and Paris. Expedia offers over 50,000 activities – from theme park tickets to swamp tours and Broadway shows. No matter what you are looking for, we've got the activity for you.

Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil shows

Skip-the-line tours for the Colosseum and Vatican in Rome

Hawaiian luaus

And more!

The sale will start on July 1 end on July 7, 2019, visit https://www.expedia.com/lp/lx-summer-deals to shop. Discounts on activities are valid for travel from July 1 through October 31, 2019.

