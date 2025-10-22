READY to BEAUTY Launches Landmark "State of Black Beauty" Study

Spanning the first half of 2025, a period of dynamic political and cultural shifts, this first-of-its- kind data collection & opinion study captures the experiences and insights of working Black professionals. Thereby, providing a unique "industry pulse" of Black beauty in America as reported by the very Black professionals who drive it. Conducted in collaboration with Northeastern University's Marketing Research Department, the study captures the real-time perspectives of over 135+ of the leading and most respected Black beauty founders, executives, artists and other key Black contributors to the space. Collectively, this elite panel represents the full spectrum of the Black identifying individuals working in the industry, providing the richest representation of Black professionals in American beauty ever. These are the individuals who build the companies, develop the products, design the marketing plans, drive the sales, create the imagery, shape the culture, and tell the stories that define the very concept of 'BLACK BEAUTY itself.

"Being counted in this type of representation in data is not just a matter of record-keeping—it's power," said Corey Huggins, Founder & Managing Partner, READY to BEAUTY. "Data shapes which stories are remembered, whose expertise drives opportunity, and who receives the resources to grow. Without accurate representation, Black professionals in beauty contributions risk being erased. With it, their influence is undeniable—and the industry cannot look away."

As this industry study does more than report numbers; it elevates the voices of Black professionals. It offers a unique window into their lived experiences and what emerges are key findings that illuminate both the realities they face and the opportunities ahead. The key findings include:

Retail

KEY FINDING #1: Amid today's evolving retail landscape, Black Professionals in Beauty see greater value in creating standalone pop-up experiences—either online or IRL—versus traditional "cash & carry" consumer shows.

Work Environment

KEY FINDING #2: The toll is undeniable: 70% of Black Professionals in Beauty report that race-related workplace dynamics have contributed to burnout, anxiety, or other stress.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Rollbacks

KEY FINDING #3: In response to national rollbacks on diversity and inclusion, Black Professionals in Beauty believe that conversations around boycotts, targeted buying, and consumer activism are highly influencing how Black beauty brands must operate and should respond.

KEY FINDING #4: Black Professionals in Beauty emphasize that lasting success in the industry depends on collaboration and the development of strong community networks—particularly because other forms of equity often feel conditional or uncertain.

What Makes a Black Brand?

KEY FINDING #5: Although there is persuasive belief that Black brands can remain both Black-led and Black-serving at scale, Black Professionals in Beauty express an inconclusive view regarding the role of White consumers in driving growth and sustaining long-term success.

KEY FINDING #6: Black Professionals in Beauty overwhelmingly believe that being Black-founded and remaining Black-owned are essential to a brand's legacy—defining not only its position in the market, but also its cultural and historical significance.

This first set of key findings will form the basis for an ongoing series of studies and position papers by READY to BEAUTY set to be released in 2026 and thereby, laying a foundation that will allow for a deeper understanding of the intersectionality of Black professionals in beauty and beauty history in general.

As part of its strategy for this inaugural reporting, READY to BEAUTY convened some of the most dynamic Black beauty professionals and platforms across entrepreneurship, marketing, retail and e-commerce, finance and brand investment, beauty tech, product development, and legal and regulatory affairs. "This was truly a Black kitchen cabinet for beauty and a collaborative effort at the highest level," said Corey Huggins. The initiative brought together BrainTrust Founders Studio, FELOH, LORM•CO, and The Equity & Wellness Collaborative—each offering unmatched expertise and perspective. Together, they represent a powerhouse of insight, ensuring the study's findings are both deeply informed and actionable for the industry at large.

In conclusion, this endeavor makes one thing clear: representation in data matters. By putting names, faces, and lived experiences into the record, we shift the power—giving Black professionals in beauty official documentation of their impact, while reimagining who they can be, the roles they can claim, and what Black beauty can be on its own terms."

To learn more or to access the complete (A) STATE OF BLACK BEAUTY: An Industry Study, visit readytobeauty.com .

ABOUT READY TO BEAUTY

READY to BEAUTY is the Industry's First Global Think Tank for Multicultural Entrepreneurs & Brands. Its central members – the Ready Set – are a determined team of former L'Oréal USA Executives and global business consultants who represent the engine of the organization. They have united to create a revolutionary new path for beauty – specifically, the Black/African American, Latinx, Middle Eastern and South Asian markets (i.e. Black & Brown). The think tank functions as a team of business designers, drawing the blueprints for multicultural brands' successes and legacy creation, and offers expertly tailored marketing and retail preparedness assistance to help entrepreneurs start, scale and grow their beauty businesses.

