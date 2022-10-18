Ready to Change Your Life? The Solutions to Many Modern Problems Can Be Found in Ancient Healings

The missing key to modern problems of mental illness, physical disease, substance abuse, and relationship issues. Described in the new book Ancient Healings, Modern Miracles.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We continue to look to modern medicine and technology to solve so many of society's problems. No doubt these advances have brought about positive changes. Yet we're still plagued by epidemics of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, relationship hardships and more. Something critical is missing. We've lost our healing connections to soul and spirit. The book Ancient Healings, Modern Miracles by Dawn Ressel contains stories of real people who have overcome some of life's biggest challenges through ancient spiritual modalities.

There's more to a human being than just a physical body. Modern science has developed wonderful methods to enhance our physical and emotional life. Nevertheless, people still feel empty, like something is deeply missing. Even people who look from the outside as if they "have it all" are deeply suffering on the inside. Many people have lost their connection to the spiritual realms, which was prominent in the ancient wisdom and traditions of the past.

Fortunately, the answers to many modern problems have been safeguarded throughout several millennia until such a time as now, when many people would be ready and seeking. Ancient Healing, Modern Miracles holds the missing keys. This book describes the results from ancient spiritual methods that have been preserved for many millennia and are perfectly suited for the 21st century. They have helped thousands of people heal from conditions such as anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and physical ailments. They have also helped people change careers, overcome relationship issues, and lead more fulfilling lives.

Dawn Ressel is a certified Guide, Healer, Teacher, and Life Activation practitioner with the Modern Mystery School and the Owner of The Light Within. She holds a Master's Degree in Digital Media from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor's Degree in Communications from Florida State University. Dawn teaches metaphysical classes, meditation, and offers private healing sessions in San Diego, California. The compelling story of her victory over generalized anxiety disorder is detailed in Ancient Healings, Modern Miracles, along with dozens of other miraculous stories.

The tools of healing and empowerment described in Ancient Healings, Modern Miracles are available by working with the author, Dawn Ressel, and other certified practitioners with The Modern Mystery School. There are currently certified practitioners in 24 countries in the western world.

