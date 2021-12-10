Ready to Cook Market in India to grow by USD 451.57 mn |Evolving Opportunities with Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd. & Hindustan Unilever Ltd.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the ready-to-cook market in India - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing preference for convenience food products in working population, new product launches, and the evolving retail landscape will drive the growth of the ready-to-cook market in India. However, growing health concerns might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The ready-to-cook market analysis report of India also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The ready-to-cook market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt. Ltd., IndianFarm Foods Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, and REGAL KITCHEN FOODS LTD., etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. - The company offers a wide of ready-to-cook products such as vermicelli, roasted vermicelli, instant pasta, noodles, and many more.

The company offers a wide of ready-to-cook products such as vermicelli, roasted vermicelli, instant pasta, noodles, and many more. Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers a wide of ready-to-cook products such as biryani, pau bhaji, veg pulao, masala rice, and many more.

The company offers a wide of ready-to-cook products such as biryani, pau bhaji, veg pulao, masala rice, and many more. Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of ready-to-cook products such as Hyderabadi chicken dum biryani, dal makhani, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of ready-to-cook products such as Hyderabadi chicken dum biryani, dal makhani, and many more. iD Fresh Food ( India ) Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of ready-to-cook products such as fried idli or masala idli fry and many more.

The company offers a wide range of ready-to-cook products such as fried idli or masala idli fry and many more. IndianFarm Foods Pvt. Ltd - The company offers a wide range of ready-to-cook products such as Rava idli, ragi idli, idli mix, and many more.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the ready-to-cook market in India report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online

the market is classified into offline and online By Type, the market is classified into instant noodles and pasta, instant soup, ready-to-mix, snacks, and others

Related Reports -

Frozen Food Market -The frozen food market has the potential to grow by USD 94.99 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%. Download a free sample now!

Sugar-Free Food and Beverage Market -The sugar-free food and beverage market share is expected to increase by USD 23.56 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63%. Download a free sample now!

Ready To Cook Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 451.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt. Ltd., IndianFarm Foods Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, and REGAL KITCHEN FOODS LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio