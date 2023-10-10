Ready to Cook Market size in India to grow by USD 488.97 million between 2022 to 2027, Instant noodles and pasta to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ready to cook market in India size is expected to grow by USD 488.97 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. Growing preference for convenience food products in the working population is notably driving the ready-to-cook market in India. However, factors such as Growing health concerns may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Instant noodles and pasta, Instant soup, Ready-to-mix, Snacks, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Ready to Cook Market

Key Segment Analysis

By Type, the market growth of the instant noodles and pasta segment will be significant during the forecast period. Instant pasta and noodles don't need to be refrigerated. They are commonly sold as pre-cooked and dried noodle blocks, with a packet of flavoring powder. Cup noodles frequently contain flavoring inside the cup. During the forecast period, manufacturers of instant noodles will increase their marketing efforts as well as expand partnerships and make strategic acquisitions. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Market Driver

The growing preference for convenience food products in the working population drives the ready-to-cook market growth in India.

Ready-to-eat foods are in high demand, especially convenience foods. In India , the demand for ready-to-cook products has increased due to their short cooking times, ease of preparation, and long shelf life.

, the demand for ready-to-cook products has increased due to their short cooking times, ease of preparation, and long shelf life. The rising number of employed people in India has increased the demand for easy-to-prepare convenience foods such as ready-to-cook products.

has increased the demand for easy-to-prepare convenience foods such as ready-to-cook products. For instance, the country's working-age population is expected to rise to 65% by 2036, while the number of young people will fall to 227 million.

In order to meet the growing demand for ready-to-eat foods, many vendors are focusing on the introduction of instant noodles or soups that have already been cooked.

This will lead to an increase in the consumption of convenience foods such as ready-to-eat meals, which will propel the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The ready to cook market in India is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., CG Corp., DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD., Desai Foods Pvt Ltd., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., iD Fresh Food India Pvt. Ltd., IndianFarm Foods Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., Maiyas Beverages and Foods Pvt. Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Regal Kitchen Foods Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Universal Corp. Ltd.

View the FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The blended spices market size in India should rise by USD 896.57 million from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 14.27%.

The Ready To Drink Cocktails Market is projected to increase by USD 748.7 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.42% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio