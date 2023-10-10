Ready to Cook Market size in India to grow by USD 488.97 million between 2022 to 2027, Instant noodles and pasta to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ready to cook market in India size is expected to grow by USD 488.97 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. Growing preference for convenience food products in the working population is notably driving the ready-to-cook market in India. However, factors such as Growing health concerns may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Instant noodles and pasta, Instant soup, Ready-to-mix, Snacks, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Ready to Cook Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Ready to Cook Market

Key Segment Analysis
By Type, the market growth of the instant noodles and pasta segment will be significant during the forecast period. Instant pasta and noodles don't need to be refrigerated. They are commonly sold as pre-cooked and dried noodle blocks, with a packet of flavoring powder. Cup noodles frequently contain flavoring inside the cup. During the forecast period, manufacturers of instant noodles will increase their marketing efforts as well as expand partnerships and make strategic acquisitions. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Market Driver

  • The growing preference for convenience food products in the working population drives the ready-to-cook market growth in India. 
  • Ready-to-eat foods are in high demand, especially convenience foods. In India, the demand for ready-to-cook products has increased due to their short cooking times, ease of preparation, and long shelf life.
  • The rising number of employed people in India has increased the demand for easy-to-prepare convenience foods such as ready-to-cook products.
  • For instance, the country's working-age population is expected to rise to 65% by 2036, while the number of young people will fall to 227 million.
  • In order to meet the growing demand for ready-to-eat foods, many vendors are focusing on the introduction of instant noodles or soups that have already been cooked.
  • This will lead to an increase in the consumption of convenience foods such as ready-to-eat meals, which will propel the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The ready to cook market in India is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., CG Corp., DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD., Desai Foods Pvt Ltd., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., iD Fresh Food India Pvt. Ltd., IndianFarm Foods Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., Maiyas Beverages and Foods Pvt. Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Regal Kitchen Foods Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Universal Corp. Ltd.

