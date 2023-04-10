Ready to Cook Market size in India to grow by USD 488.97 million from 2022 to 2027; Analysis of top vendors such as Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the ready to cook market in India is set to grow by USD 488.97 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The ready to cook market in India is fragmented, and vendors seek strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., CG Corp., DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD., Desai Foods Pvt Ltd., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., iD Fresh Food India Pvt. Ltd., IndianFarm Foods Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., Maiyas Beverages and Foods Pvt. Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Regal Kitchen Foods Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and Universal Corp. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Ready to Cook Market 2023-2027

Ready to Cook Market in India 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ready-to-cook market in India report covers the following areas:

Ready to Cook Market in India 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Drivers

The growing preference for convenience food products in the working population notably drives the ready-to-cook market growth in India during the forecast period.

Ready-to-eat foods are in high demand, especially convenience foods. In India , the demand for ready-to-cook products has increased due to their short cooking times, ease of preparation, and long shelf life.

, the demand for ready-to-cook products has increased due to their short cooking times, ease of preparation, and long shelf life. The rising number of employed people in India has increased the demand for easy-to-prepare convenience foods such as ready-to-cook products.

has increased the demand for easy-to-prepare convenience foods such as ready-to-cook products. For instance, the country's working-age population is expected to rise to 65% by 2036, while the number of young people will fall to 227 million.

In order to meet the growing demand for ready-to-eat foods, many vendors are focusing on the introduction of instant noodles or soups that have already been cooked.

This will lead to an increase in the consumption of convenience foods such as ready-to-eat meals, which will propel the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Challenges

The growing health concerns are a primary challenge that may hinder the growth of the ready-to-cook market in India during the forecast period.

According to many health professionals, ready-to-cook foods are unhealthy and a source of many diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

Furthermore, due to their high fat content and BMI, the majority of these foods are highly processed.

As a result, the ready-to-eat food market in India faces major challenges from adverse health effects.

faces major challenges from adverse health effects. Moreover, new food products that contain healthy and nutritious ingredients are being introduced in the market.

Therefore, customers have become more concerned about their health and are limiting the consumption of ready-to-eat snacks, which will have a negative impact on the market's growth over the forecast period.

Ready to Cook Market in India 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Instant Noodles And Pasta



Instant Soup



Ready-to-mix



Snacks



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Ready to Cook Market in India 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market growth of the instant noodles and pasta segment will be significant during the forecast period. Instant pasta and noodles don't need to be refrigerated. They are commonly sold as pre-cooked and dried noodle blocks, with a packet of flavoring powder. Cup noodles frequently contain flavoring inside the cup. During the forecast period, manufacturers of instant noodles will increase their marketing efforts as well as expand partnerships and make strategic acquisitions.

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and cash-and-carry stores make up the offline segment. General stores and hypermarkets are well-known dispersion channels for the ready to cook market in India. The sales of ready-to-cook food products are increasing, with the growth in popularity of organized retail. These stores have ample storage and shelf space for a wide range of ready-to-cook food products from a variety of vendors, allowing customers to select products based on their preferred flavors and brands. Customers prefer hypermarkets and supermarkets because they can find everything under one roof, which is not possible in smaller stores.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others - Buy the Report

Ready to Cook Market in India 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ready to cook market across India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Ready to Cook Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 488.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.76 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., CG Corp., DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD., Desai Foods Pvt Ltd., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., iD Fresh Food India Pvt. Ltd., IndianFarm Foods Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., Maiyas Beverages and Foods Pvt. Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Regal Kitchen Foods Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and Universal Corp. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

