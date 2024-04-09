Ready to Drink Beauty Beverage Market to Reach US$ 4,428.5 Million by 2034 Amid Growing Focus on Convenience and On-the-go Consumption

The convergence of on-the-go lifestyles, plant-based diets, and the rise of beauty supplements in beverage form paints a promising future for the ready-to-drink beauty beverage market. For a comprehensive analysis, explore our full report for market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and strategic decision-making tools.

NEWARK, Del., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide ready-to-drink beauty beverage market is valued at US$ 1,956.9 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4,428.5 million by 2034. Over the next decade, global ready to drink beauty beverages demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Social media influencers and celebrities are increasing awareness and demand for RTD beauty beverages, attracting more consumers and promoting their benefits. Further, the attractive packaging of RTD beauty beverage products draws the attention of the consumers, which features ingredients benefits for the skin.

Key ready-to-drink beauty beverage companies' innovative marketing strategies are projected to boost the market during the forecast period. Moreover, social media campaigns and brand marketing strategies contribute to the increasing popularity of RTD beauty beverages.

Ready-to-drink beauty beverage manufacturers are investing in research and development to boost brand preference and sales, launch new products, and address skin issues like anti-aging, hair growth, hydration, and elasticity. Launching various new effective products that solve consumers' problems is increasing their market share and popularity amongst consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Ready to Drink Beauty Beverages Report:

The global ready-to-drink beauty beverage market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4,428.5 million by 2034.

by 2034. Global demand for ready-to-drink beauty beverages is likely to soar at 8.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

CAGR over the forecast period. North America is projected to hold a dominant value share of 20.3% in the global market by 2034.

is projected to hold a dominant value share of in the global market by 2034. Japan's market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 6.2% during the projection period.

market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of during the projection period. The United States is projected to reach US$ 642.1 million in 2034.

"The ready-to-drink beauty beverage market is experiencing growth due to health-conscious consumers seeking convenient and on-the-go beauty solutions. Leading brands are focusing on innovative formulations, natural ingredients, and functional benefits, with potential for further expansion and product diversification." -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

DSG Consumer Partners (Nutrova), Nestle (Vital Proteins), Shiseido, and Life Vantage (TrueScience) are key ready-to-drink beauty beverage manufacturers listed in the report. Leading companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market.

For instance,

In 2022, Shiseido launched a new product line - Ampoule drinks in China and Japan , which is a beauty-from-within supplement.

Shiseido launched a new product line - Ampoule drinks in and , which is a beauty-from-within supplement. In 2020, Nestle Health Science acquired Vital Proteins. This acquisition by Nestle was done to expand in the CPG industry.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global ready to drink beauty beverage market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the ready to drink beauty beverage market based on ingredients (collagen, vitamin C, biotin , hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, COQ10, rosmanrinic acid, zinc, vitamin A, and gotu kola), flavor (orange, raspberry, hibiscus, blackberry mint, pomegranate, mango, cranberry, lemon, lime, tropical, ginger, coconut, and others), form (powder (instant mixes) and liquid (ready to drink)), distribution channel ( hypermarkets supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, health and wellness stores, and online retail), and regions.

SOURCE Future Market Insights