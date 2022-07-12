Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market is estimated to gain a valuation of US$ 169.5 Bn by 2032, TMR Study

The easy availability of ready-to-drink beverages across the globe is boosting the sales growth in the market

Rise in the consumption of ready-to-drink beverages by the millennial population of Europe is boosting the regional market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ready-to-drink beverages market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, states an assessment report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Consumers today are increasing the adoption of healthier refreshing beverages manufactured using versatile ingredients, states a TMR report on the global ready-to-drink beverages market. Moreover, the demand for ready-to-drink beverages is increasing as these products are easily available. These factors are resulting into growth prospects for ready-to-drink beverages market.

The ready-to-drink beverages market manufacturers are increasing their branding as well as packaging efforts in order to attract more customers. This aside, several players are focusing on product innovations and new product launches in order to stay ahead of the competition in the ready-to-drink beverages market. Moreover, surge in the acquisitions and the launch of new product facilities are prognosticated to drive the growth in the global ready-to-drink beverages market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84856

Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market: Key Findings

Ready-to-drink beverages are gaining impetus in the recent years owing to their instant nature and ability to offer convenience to the end-user, notes a TMR study. Hence, the demand for these products is being increasing across the globe. This aside, the hectic lifestyles of people in developing and developed nations and changing consumer preferences are expected to create sizable sales growth opportunities in the ready-to-drink beverages market during the forecast period. Hence, the global market for ready-to-drink beverages is prognosticated to be valued at US$ 169.5 Bn by 2032.

by 2032. Coffee is one of the popular beverages consumed by population from almost every region of the world. The rich smell, soothing and savory taste, and caffeine content of coffee are some of the characteristics of this product that makes it one of the most favorite beverages among all age groups. Moreover, the instant nature and energy benefits provided by this drink are resulting into its increased sales around the world. Hence, a rise in the demand for ready-to-drink coffee is fueling the expansion of the global ready-to-drink beverages market, according to analysts of a TMR study.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=84856

Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in consumer inclination toward fruit juices and flavored drinks is generating promising business avenues in the global ready-to-drink beverages market

Increasing urbanization across many emerging economies around the world is fueling the sales opportunities for players in the ready-to-drink beverages market

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84856

Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market: Regional Analysis

In the global ready-to-drink beverages market, Europe holds approximately 25% of the market share. The Europe market is estimated to expand at prominent pace in the forthcoming years owing to a rise in the demand for ready-to-drink products from the millennial population in the region.

holds approximately 25% of the market share. The market is estimated to expand at prominent pace in the forthcoming years owing to a rise in the demand for ready-to-drink products from the millennial population in the region. The market is expected to gain notable growth prospects in East Asia and South Asia during the forecast period due to factors such as the presence of sizable consumer base and improving spending power of the regional population

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84856

Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

PepsiCo Inc.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

The Coca-Cola company

Suntory Holdings Limited

Kraft Heinz Foodservice

O-AT-KA Milk

Gehl Foods, LLC

Danone S.A.

William B. Reily and Company, Inc.

and Company, Inc. Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

Mutalo Group

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) – Amul

The Campbell Soup Company

Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market Segmentation

Product Type

Carbonated Soft Drinks

RTD Coffee

RTD Tea

Dairy-based Beverages

Fruit Juice

Distribution Channel

Business to Business (Foodservice)

Business to Consumers

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Online Retail



Departmental Stores



Vending Machine

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Browse More Food & Beverages Reports by TMR:

Europe Wheat Starch Market - Europe Wheat Starch Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a Europe wheat starch market share of US$ 3.7 Bn by 2030

PHO Oils Market - PHO Oils Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a pho oils market share of US$ 45.5 Mn by 2031

Asia Pacific Shrimp Balls Market - Asia Pacific Shrimp Balls Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a Asia pacific shrimp balls market share of US$ 135 Mn by 2031

Single Cell Protein Market - Single Cell Protein Market is likely to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a single cell protein market share of US$ 24.5 Mn by 2030

North America Potato Protein Market - North America Potato Protein Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a North America potato protein market share of US$ 67.9 Mn by 2031

Fondant Market - Fondant Market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a fondant market share of US$ 774 Mn by 2030

Weight Management Market - Weight Management Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a weight management market share of US$ 11.1 Bn by 2030

Energy Supplements Market - Energy Supplements Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a energy supplements market share of US$ 25 Bn by 2030

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research