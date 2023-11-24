Ready to drink cocktails market to grow by USD 748.7 million from 2022 to 2027; North America accounts for 37% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ready to drink cocktails market size is expected to grow by USD 748.7 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 12.42% during the forecast period. Growing demand for low-alcoholic flavored drinks is notably driving the ready to drink cocktails market. However, factors such as different taxation for RTD cocktails may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, online, and liquor stores), type (spirit-based, wine-based, and malt-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Free sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment will be significant during the forecast period. To attract more customers, hypermarkets and supermarkets offer a variety of brands and stock-keeping units (SKUs) at competitive prices. Convenience, huge SKUs, and a wide brand variety are some of the factors considered while purchasing products from hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of leading market players in the region, such as Brown Forman Corp., Crook and Marker LLC, Cutwater Spirits, LLC, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., and Mikes Hard Lemonade Co. also drives the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the incremental decline in the excise tax on alcohol and the growing popularity of low-alcoholic flavored RTD cocktails have both accounted for an increase in alcohol consumption and expenditure in the US in recent years. Thus, all these factors will drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The ready to drink cocktails market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Brown Forman Corp., Crook and Marker LLC, Cutwater Spirits LLC, Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., House of Monaco, Lucas Bols Amsterdam BV, Manly Spirits Co., Miami Cocktail Co Inc., MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR Co. Ltd., Snake Oil Cocktail Co., VOSA SPIRITS LLC, Becle S.A.B. de C.V., and NEXT CENTURY SPIRITS LLC

Ready To Drink Cocktails Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 748.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

