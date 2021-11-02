Ready To Drink Cocktails Market to record 12.10% CAGR from 2020 to 2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The ready to drink cocktails market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Distribution Channel, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is the leading segment of the market.

Based on segmentation by distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is the leading segment of the market. How big is the North American market?

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

37% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 11.02%.

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 11.02%. Which are the key countries in the market?

The US, China , and the UK are the key countries in the market.

For additional highlights on the ready to drink cocktails market, View Our Market Snapshot

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, the ready-to-drink cocktails market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Brown Forman Corp., Crook and Marker LLC., Cutwater Spirits, LLC., Diageo Plc, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., and SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR Co., Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing demand for low-alcoholic flavored drinks, premiumization in terms of taste and quality and product packaging, and growth of convenience products across the world will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as different taxation for ready-to-drink cocktails are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Ready To Drink Cocktails Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Online



Liquor Stores

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

For more information about ready to drink cocktails market segmentation, Download Our Free Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, along with competitive intelligence and regional opportunities. According to our research, North America will account for 37% of the growth of the ready-to-drink cocktails market during the forecast period. The US is expected to be a key country in the market. The growth rate of North America will be significant during the forecast period. Hence, the region is expected to provide various opportunities to market vendors. The growth of the market in North America is expected to be driven by factors such as premiumization in terms of taste and quality and product packaging.

Ready To Drink Cocktails Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ready to drink cocktails market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ready to drink cocktails market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ready to drink cocktails market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ready to drink cocktails market vendors

For multiple report purchases, Subscribe to our Lite Plan at just USD 3,000 and download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month

Related Reports:

Ready-To-Drink Green Tea Market: The ready-to-drink green tea market has been segmented by packaging (plastic bottles, cans, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The ready-to-drink green tea market has been segmented by packaging (plastic bottles, cans, and others) and geography (APAC, , , MEA, and ). Energy Drinks Market in Latin America : The energy drinks market in Latin America has been segmented by product (sparkling energy drinks and still energy drinks) and geography ( Brazil , Mexico , Peru , and rest of Latin America ). Download Free Sample Report

Ready To Drink Cocktails Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 584.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Brown Forman Corp., Crook and Marker LLC., Cutwater Spirits, LLC., Diageo Plc, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., and SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR Co., Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

