Ready To Eat Food Market In India to Grow by USD 751.43 Mn | New Product Launches to Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio expects the ready-to-eat food market in India to grow by USD 751.43 mn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.63% during this period.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By product, the frozen food segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Frozen food products include a wide range of food products such as fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, and ready meals. These products are rapidly frozen and are kept frozen until used.

The increasing consumption of frozen foods due to convenience and the growing number of working women are some of the factors driving the frozen food market in India .

Notes:

The ready-to-eat food market in India is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 18.63% during the forecast period.

is expected to during the forecast period. The ready-to-eat food market in India is segmented by product (frozen food, ready to heat, and ready to cook) and distribution channel (offline and online).

is segmented by product (frozen food, ready to heat, and ready to cook) and distribution channel (offline and online). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd., Darshan Foods, Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., McCormick and Company Inc., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., and Tyson Foods Inc.

Ready To Eat Food Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.63% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 751.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.09 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd., Darshan Foods, Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., McCormick and Company Inc., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

