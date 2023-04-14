Ready to eat food market size in India to grow by USD 1,064.32 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by growing preference for convenience food products - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ready to eat food market in India is estimated to register an incremental growth of USD 1,064.32 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing preference for convenience food products among the working population. The demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products is increasing with the growing need for convenience food among consumers. RTE foods reduce cooking time, have a longer shelf life, and are easy to prepare. Such benefits have increased the adoption of such food products, especially among the working population in India. With the expansion of the working population, vendors are focusing on launching precooked or ready-to-cook meals to meet the growing demand. All these factors drive the growth of the ready to eat food market in India. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ready to Eat Food Market in India

Ready to Eat Food Market in India 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The ready to eat food market in India is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global and domestic companies. Vendors are focusing on product innovation to meet the evolving health choices of consumers in India. They are adopting strategies such as partnerships, online advertising campaigns, innovation, and new product development to expand their product portfolio and customer base. Vendors are also focusing on growing both organically and inorganically. They are frequently introducing new product offerings to cater to increased demand from consumers. Such factors intensify the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Curry Cullture LLP - The company offers ready-to-eat food under the brand, Bowl Curry.

- The company offers ready-to-eat food under the brand, Bowl Curry. Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers ready-to-eat foods such as Veg Biryani, Palak Paneer, and Punjabi Chhole.

- The company offers ready-to-eat foods such as Veg Biryani, Palak Paneer, and Punjabi Chhole. Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd - The company offers ready-to-eat food such as Dal Tadka, Punjabi Kadhi Pakoda, and Dum Biryani.

- The company offers ready-to-eat food such as Dal Tadka, Punjabi Kadhi Pakoda, and Dum Biryani. Heritage Foods Ltd. - The company offers ready-to-eat food such as Tikka Paneer.

- The company offers ready-to-eat food such as Tikka Paneer. Conagra Brands Inc.

Dabur India Ltd.

General Mills Inc .

ITC Ltd.

Kohinoor Foods Ltd.

Maples

McCain Foods Ltd.

Nestle SA

Nomad Foods Ltd.

Orkla ASA

Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Ready to Eat Food Market in India 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report covers the following areas:

Ready to Eat Food Market in India 2023-2027: Market Trend

The growing popularity of private-label frozen food is identified as the key trend in the market. Consumers are increasingly showing interest in private-label brands, as they offer the same taste, selection, or quality at much lesser prices. Hence, retailers are promoting their private-label brands providing more shelf space for their products compared to the branded ones. Online retailers such as Amazon are also introducing private-label frozen food products to generate more revenue. In addition, some of the private-label brands are launching RTE food products in innovative packaging to attract customer interest. Thus, the increased popularity of private-label frozen food is expected to positively influence market growth over the forecast period.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market., download sample reports

Ready to Eat Food Market in India 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Frozen Food



Ready-to-heat



Ready-to-cook

The market growth in the frozen food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes food products such as fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, and ready meals. The segment is driven by the increased demand and longer shelf life of frozen food products. The convenience offered by frozen food products is another major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline distribution channel segment currently accounts for the maximum revenue generation in the market. Factors such as the growing retail industry in India and the proliferation of retail outlets drive the growth of the segment. For instance, in March 2022, Dmart announced its plans to open 37 new stores across India. Such expansion plans by retailers will foster the growth of the segment.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market – Download a Sample Report

Ready to Eat Food Market in India 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist ready to eat food market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the ready-to-eat food market in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ready-to-eat food market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ready-to-eat food market vendors in India

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION Platform

Related Reports:

The ready-to-cook market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 488.97 million . The market is segmented by type (instant noodles and pasta, instant soup, ready-to-mix, snacks, and others), and distribution channel (offline and online).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented by type (instant noodles and pasta, instant soup, ready-to-mix, snacks, and others), and distribution channel (offline and online). The ready-to-eat (RTE) popcorn market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,952.16 million . The market is segmented by application (household and commercial), product (savory, sweet, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Ready to Eat Food Market in India: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,064.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 17.78 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bikaner Express, Conagra Brands Inc., Curry Cullture LLP, Dabur India Ltd., General Mills Inc., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., Maples, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd., Savola Group, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Vadilal Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Ready to eat food market in India 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Ready to eat food market in India 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Frozen food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Frozen food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ready-to-heat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Ready-to-heat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Ready-to-heat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Ready-to-heat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Ready-to-heat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Ready-to-cook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Ready-to-cook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Ready-to-cook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Ready-to-cook - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Ready-to-cook - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 57: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 59: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 60: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 61: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 62: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 63: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Bikaner Express

Exhibit 64: Bikaner Express - Overview



Exhibit 65: Bikaner Express - Product / Service



Exhibit 66: Bikaner Express - Key offerings

11.4 Curry Cullture LLP

Exhibit 67: Curry Cullture LLP - Overview



Exhibit 68: Curry Cullture LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: Curry Cullture LLP - Key offerings

11.5 Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd

Exhibit 73: Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 74: Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings

11.7 Heritage Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Heritage Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Heritage Foods Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Heritage Foods Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Heritage Foods Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 ITC Ltd.

Exhibit 80: ITC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: ITC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Kohinoor Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Maples

Exhibit 87: Maples - Overview



Exhibit 88: Maples - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Maples - Key offerings

11.11 McCain Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 90: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Nestle SA

Exhibit 93: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 94: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 96: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Nestle SA - Segment focus

11.13 Orkla ASA

Exhibit 98: Orkla ASA - Overview



Exhibit 99: Orkla ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Orkla ASA - Key news



Exhibit 101: Orkla ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Orkla ASA - Segment focus

11.14 Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.15 Savola Group

Exhibit 106: Savola Group - Overview



Exhibit 107: Savola Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Savola Group - Key offerings

11.16 Tyson Foods Inc.

Exhibit 109: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus

11.17 Vadilal Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Vadilal Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Vadilal Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Vadilal Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 116: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 117: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 118: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 119: Research methodology



Exhibit 120: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 121: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 122: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio