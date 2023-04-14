Ready to eat food market size in India to grow by USD 1,064.32 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by growing preference for convenience food products - Technavio

Apr 14, 2023, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ready to eat food market in India is estimated to register an incremental growth of USD 1,064.32 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing preference for convenience food products among the working population. The demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products is increasing with the growing need for convenience food among consumers. RTE foods reduce cooking time, have a longer shelf life, and are easy to prepare. Such benefits have increased the adoption of such food products, especially among the working population in India. With the expansion of the working population, vendors are focusing on launching precooked or ready-to-cook meals to meet the growing demand. All these factors drive the growth of the ready to eat food market in India. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Ready to Eat Food Market in India 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
The ready to eat food market in India is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global and domestic companies. Vendors are focusing on product innovation to meet the evolving health choices of consumers in India. They are adopting strategies such as partnerships, online advertising campaigns, innovation, and new product development to expand their product portfolio and customer base. Vendors are also focusing on growing both organically and inorganically. They are frequently introducing new product offerings to cater to increased demand from consumers. Such factors intensify the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
- Curry Cullture LLP - The company offers ready-to-eat food under the brand, Bowl Curry.
- Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers ready-to-eat foods such as Veg Biryani, Palak Paneer, and Punjabi Chhole.
- Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd - The company offers ready-to-eat food such as Dal Tadka, Punjabi Kadhi Pakoda, and Dum Biryani.
- Heritage Foods Ltd. - The company offers ready-to-eat food such as Tikka Paneer.
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Dabur India Ltd.
- General Mills Inc.
- ITC Ltd.
- Kohinoor Foods Ltd.
- Maples
- McCain Foods Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- Nomad Foods Ltd.
- Orkla ASA
- Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.
Grow your profit margin with Technavio
Ready to Eat Food Market in India 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report covers the following areas:
- Ready to Eat Food Market Size in India
- Ready to Eat Food Market Trends in India
- Ready to Eat Food Market Analysis in India
Ready to Eat Food Market in India 2023-2027: Market Trend
The growing popularity of private-label frozen food is identified as the key trend in the market. Consumers are increasingly showing interest in private-label brands, as they offer the same taste, selection, or quality at much lesser prices. Hence, retailers are promoting their private-label brands providing more shelf space for their products compared to the branded ones. Online retailers such as Amazon are also introducing private-label frozen food products to generate more revenue. In addition, some of the private-label brands are launching RTE food products in innovative packaging to attract customer interest. Thus, the increased popularity of private-label frozen food is expected to positively influence market growth over the forecast period.
Ready to Eat Food Market in India 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis
- Product
- Frozen Food
- Ready-to-heat
- Ready-to-cook
The market growth in the frozen food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes food products such as fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, and ready meals. The segment is driven by the increased demand and longer shelf life of frozen food products. The convenience offered by frozen food products is another major factor driving the growth of the segment.
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
The offline distribution channel segment currently accounts for the maximum revenue generation in the market. Factors such as the growing retail industry in India and the proliferation of retail outlets drive the growth of the segment. For instance, in March 2022, Dmart announced its plans to open 37 new stores across India. Such expansion plans by retailers will foster the growth of the segment.
Ready to Eat Food Market in India 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ready to eat food market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the ready-to-eat food market in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ready-to-eat food market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ready-to-eat food market vendors in India
|
Ready to Eat Food Market in India: Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.64%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,064.32 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
17.78
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Bikaner Express, Conagra Brands Inc., Curry Cullture LLP, Dabur India Ltd., General Mills Inc., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., Maples, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd., Savola Group, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Vadilal Industries Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 11: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on India: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on India: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Ready to eat food market in India 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Ready to eat food market in India 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Frozen food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Frozen food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Ready-to-heat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Ready-to-heat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Ready-to-heat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Ready-to-heat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Ready-to-heat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Ready-to-cook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Ready-to-cook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Ready-to-cook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Ready-to-cook - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Ready-to-cook - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 57: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 59: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 60: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 61: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 62: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 63: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Bikaner Express
- Exhibit 64: Bikaner Express - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Bikaner Express - Product / Service
- Exhibit 66: Bikaner Express - Key offerings
- 11.4 Curry Cullture LLP
- Exhibit 67: Curry Cullture LLP - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Curry Cullture LLP - Product / Service
- Exhibit 69: Curry Cullture LLP - Key offerings
- 11.5 Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 70: Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 72: Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd
- Exhibit 73: Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 75: Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings
- 11.7 Heritage Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 76: Heritage Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Heritage Foods Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Heritage Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Heritage Foods Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.8 ITC Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: ITC Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: ITC Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Kohinoor Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 84: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 86: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Maples
- Exhibit 87: Maples - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Maples - Product / Service
- Exhibit 89: Maples - Key offerings
- 11.11 McCain Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 90: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 92: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 93: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 11.13 Orkla ASA
- Exhibit 98: Orkla ASA - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Orkla ASA - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Orkla ASA - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Orkla ASA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Orkla ASA - Segment focus
- 11.14 Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 103: Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.15 Savola Group
- Exhibit 106: Savola Group - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Savola Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Savola Group - Key offerings
- 11.16 Tyson Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 109: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.17 Vadilal Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Vadilal Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Vadilal Industries Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Vadilal Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 116: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 117: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 118: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 119: Research methodology
- Exhibit 120: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 121: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 122: List of abbreviations
